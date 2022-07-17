ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brit captured by Russians in Ukraine is forced to record his ‘last words’ to his daughter in sickening propaganda video

By Katie Davis
 2 days ago
A BRIT captured by Russians in Ukraine was forced to record his "last words" to his daughter in a chilling propaganda video as he pleaded with Boris Johnson for help.

John Harding, originally from Sunderland, is being held by pro-Russian separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, it is understood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGvtQ_0gj1tNuu00
In a chilling clip, he pleaded with Boris Johnson to save him from the death penalty Credit: La Stampa

The clip, shared on Telegram, shows Harding - who is in his fifties - being interviewed by a Russian TV presenter.

Appealing to the PM for have him, he says he could face the death penalty.

He said: “I would say to Boris Johnson, if you can help, if you can influence President Zelensky, if you can influence the president of the DPR, or if you can influence President Putin, then please do.

"People’s lives are depending on this. So if you can, please help."

The presenter - Putin stooge Marina Kim - then pressed Harding to reveal what his last words to be his daughter.

She asked: "Maybe it could be like your last words – what would you tell (your daughter)?".

He replied: "Obviously, I would tell her I wish I’d spent more time with her."

Kim then asked if he would hell his daughter he loved her, to which he said: "Of course. All fathers love their daughters."

It is understood Harding was caught by Russians as he defended the Azovstal steelworks in embattled Mariupol with Ukrainian units as part of the Azov regiment.

They were forced to surrender after relentless bombardment from Putin's troops.

Harding told pals he was part of the Ukrainian National Guard, having started fighting in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine since 2018.

The Foreign Office has said it is concerned by his detention.

Two other British men, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who were also captured in Mariupol, have been sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court in the DPR.

Both they and Mr Harding had moved to Ukraine around the same time and made the country their home.

The DPR court is not internationally recognised. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called the death sentences a "sham judgement with absolutely no legitimacy".

The UK government has said they should be treated as prisoners of war under the laws laid out in the Geneva Conventions.

It comes as two other Brits - Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner - also face the death sentence.

'MURDERERS'

Putin's separatist warlords in eastern Ukraine have said they are "preparing a place for the execution" of the pair.

Hero fighters Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48 - both serving members of Ukraine's army - were sentenced to death by a kangaroo court after reportedly being tricked to admit they are terrorists.

The pair were captured after running out of ammo during the brutal siege of Mariupol and convicted of being illegal mercenaries in a sham trial by Putin's proxies in the occupied Donetsk region.

Separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have now accelerated plans to execute the two Brits.

A chilling statement from officials in the Donetsk region reportedly said they were "preparing a place for their execution" - which would be by firing squad and without any prior warning.

The date of their executions will not be released in advance.

A shocking video showed Aslin being forced to sing the Russian national anthem for state TV.

The condemned care worker was made to give a rendition in deeply disturbing footage.

Meanwhile, Brit aid worker Paul Uley from Manchester, died last Sunday while being held hostage by pro-Putin separatists after he was captured with fellow Brit Dylan Healey on a mercy mission to rescue civilians.

The 45-year-old's distraught mum has slammed Putin's "f***ing murderers" for letting him die in captivity.

He was reportedly charged with "mercenary activities" by officials in the Donetsk People's Republic's in eastern Ukraine after Moscow-backed separatists insisted he was a "professional" soldier.

Putin stooge Daria Morozova claimed the Brit died on July 10 "due to illness and stress".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cujeT_0gj1tNuu00
Hero fighter Aiden Aslin (right) has been sentenced to death Credit: Sky News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuI64_0gj1tNuu00
Shaun Pinner was captured after running out of ammo during the siege of Mariupol Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mSpV_0gj1tNuu00
Paul Urey reportedly died while being held hostage Credit: PA

Comments / 391

WAKE UP!
2d ago

The killing of Ferdinand, one man started World War 1, The sinking of a ship started a World war 2. Can you imagine the killing of a single British citizen starting World War 3? This might happen. Putin would be anialated. Russia will be turned to dust. It will be a missle war. Russia has no missle defense. It will be like their tanks, woefully inadequate. Missles will come at them from all sides. Some of Russia's middles will find their targets, most will not. But the World's middles will turn Russia into a burning ember. I hope we never have to find out, but in a missle war we all lose. Russia just, will cease to exist, while we go back to the stone age. This is the path Putin is on. Someone should see that he doesn't continue on that path.

Reply(56)
87
0MN1
1d ago

Why would this guy have ever left his daughter in the first place. If anyone has a reason not to go it would be a man with children and a wife that depend on him .

Reply(17)
88
Ruiseart O'hEireamhoin
1d ago

I'm thinking the fella should have stayed home, instead of going off to some other country and fighting a war or battle that the UK isn't involved in.. His actions had consequences and now, now he must face whatever they are.. No sympathy here..

Reply(20)
59
The US Sun

Comments / 0

Community Policy