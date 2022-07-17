ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Education secretary says ‘Department of Education should not exist’

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 2 days ago
Former Secretary of Education Betsy Devos believes that the department she once led should be abolished.

Devos, who spent four years as the Education secretary during the Trump administration, made the remarks at the inaugural Moms for Liberty summit on Saturday, according to the Florida Phoenix.

“I personally think the Department of Education should not exist,” Devos told the mostly conservative crowd in Tampa, Fla.

Devos was a leading proponent of “education freedom” during her time in office, promoting vouchers to allow families to choose their children’s school.

In a speech in 2020, she said, “I fight against anyone who would have government be the parent to everyone.”

Moms for Liberty is a conservative group that rose to national prominence for its objection to children wearing face masks at school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local news outlet also reported that summit attendees were given tips on how to recruit, promote and endorse conservative school board candidates.

Devos is not the first conservative figure to suggest nixing the federal agency charged with overseeing schools. A group of GOP House members backed a bill last year seeking sought to abolish the Department of Education.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced the bill in February 2021 with co-sponsors including Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

“Schools should be accountable,” Massie said in a statement at the time. “Parents have the right to choose the most appropriate educational opportunity for their children, including home school, public school, or private school.”

Devos’s remarks come as schools have become a battleground for politicized culture wars, with Democrats and Republicans battling over issues such as critical race theory, LGBTQ rights and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) campaigned on a pledge to give parents a louder voice in schools, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) drew national blowback with his signing of a bill barring teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Comments / 417

Elicia Benze
1d ago

Homeschool and brainwash your kids at home then lady...it's simple. Normal folks probably don't want their kids going to school with yours that have been taught to think everything is evil🤯teach them strength and confidence instead of hate.

Reply(85)
212
Mark Chase
1d ago

This is why she got the job from Trump. She got it for the same reason Dejoy was hired as PMG for the Postal Service. Their goal was to dismantle those organizations piece by piece until they were abolished and turned over to the private sector.

Reply(35)
165
jndow
1d ago

Remember when conservatives were arresting teachers for teaching evolution instead of the world being created in 6 days? Ironically that was also during a time of rising far right fascism. Who says history doesn't repeat itself.

Reply(27)
102
#Education Department#Education Secretary#Donald Trump#Secretary Of Education#Politics Federal#Trump Education#Department Of Education#Moms For Liberty#Gop#House#R Ky
