ST. PETERSBURG -- It should come as no surprise, but the word you probably hear most when discussing Rays second-round Draft pick Brock Jones is “athlete.”. He spent his freshman year as a two-sport athlete at Stanford, playing safety for the football team and outfield for the baseball team. His athleticism stood out even after he moved full-time to baseball two years ago, as he makes great use of his power at the plate and his speed in center field. He just looks athletic, with the kind of filled-out frame you’d expect from someone who used to tackle running backs and chase down wide receivers.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO