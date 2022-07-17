Stillwater's Jackson Holliday Selected No. 1 Overall In MLB Draft

The Baltimore Orioles have selected Jackson Holliday from Stillwater High School with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Holliday is a shortstop in Stillwater and his father, Matt Holliday, made seven All-Star Games over a 15-year MLB career, according to CBS Sports.

Holliday played 41 games for the Pioneers as a senior last season, with a batting average of .685 and 17 home runs, according to the Associated Press.