Baltimore Orioles take SS Jackson Holliday with No. 1 overall pick in 2022 MLB draft
After several recent futility-filled seasons, the Baltimore Orioles' future is looking a bit brighter.
Losing 110 games a year ago earned them the right to pick first overall in the 2022 MLB draft, a selection they used Sunday on prep shortstop Jackson Holliday of Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The son of seven-time MLB All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday was named Oklahoma prep player of the year in 2022, breaking J.T. Realmuto's national high school record for most hits in a season with 89 in just 41 games, while batting .685/.749/1.392 with 17 home runs.
With at least 100 losses in each of the past three full MLB seasons, the Orioles are familiar with picking high in the first round. But with 2019's No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman making his MLB debut this season, the O's seem to have turned a corner - recently putting together a 10-game winning streak that elevated them above .500 for the first time this late in the season since 2017.
The first two rounds of the 2022 MLB draft were held Sunday night. Rounds 3-10 will take place Monday, while Rounds 11-20 will be held Tuesday.
First round
1. Baltimore Orioles: SS Jackson Holliday, Stillwater (Okla.) H.S.
2. Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Druw Jones, Wesleyan School (Norcross, Ga.)
3. Texas Rangers: P Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt (sat out last season)
4. Pittsburgh Pirates: SS Termarr Johnson, Mays (Ga.) H.S.
5. Washington Nationals: OF Elijah Green, IMG Academy (Fla.)
6. Miami Marlins: 3B Jacob Berry, LSU
7. Chicago Cubs: P Cade Horton, Oklahoma
8. Minnesota Twins: SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly
9. Kansas City Royals: OF Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech
10. Colorado Rockies: P Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga
11. New York Mets (for unsigned 2021 pick Kumar Rocker): C Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech
12. Detroit Tigers: 2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech
13. Los Angeles Angels: SS Zach Neto, Campbell
14. New York Mets: SS Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath (Texas) H.S.
15. San Diego Padres: P Dylan Lesko, Buford (Ga.) H.S.
16. Cleveland Guardians: OF Chase DeLauter, James Madison
17. Philadelphia Phillies: OF Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman (Nevada) H.S.
18. Cincinnati Reds: 3B Cam Collier, Chipola College (Fla.)
19. Oakland A's: C Daniel Susac, Arizona
20. Atlanta Braves: P Owen Murphy, Riverside Brookfield (Ill.) H.S.
21. Seattle Mariners: SS Cole Young, North Allegheny (Pa.) H.S.
22. St. Louis Cardinals: P Cooper Hjerpe, Oregon State
23. Toronto Blue Jays: P Brandon Barriera, American Heritage School (Fla.)
24. Boston Red Sox: SS Mikey Romero, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) H.S.
25. New York Yankees: OF Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt
26. Chicago White Sox: P Noah Schultz, Oswego East (Ill.) H.S.
27. Milwaukee Brewers: SS Eric Brown, Jr., Coastal Carolina
28. Houston Astros: OF Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
29. Tampa Bay Rays: 1B Xavier Isaac, East Forsyth (N.C.) H.S.
30. San Francisco Giants: 1B/P Reggie Crawford, Connecticut
Compensatory picks
31. Colorado Rockies (for losing free agent Trevor Story): OF Sterlin Thompson, Florida
32. Cincinnati Reds (for losing free agent Nick Castellanos): 3B Sal Stewart, Westminster Christian School (Fla.)
Competitive Balance Round A
33. Baltimore Orioles: OF Dylan Beavers, California
34. Arizona Diamondbacks: P Landon Sims, Mississippi State
35. Atlanta Braves (acquired from Kansas City for Drew Waters): P JR Ritchie, Bainbridge (Wash.) H.S.
36. Pittsburgh Pirates: P Thomas Harrington, Campbell
37. Cleveland Guardians: P Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State
38. Colorado Rockies: OF Jordan Beck, Tennessee
39. San Diego Padres: P Robby Snelling, McQueen (Nevada) H.S.
Second round
40. Los Angeles Dodgers (down from 30 due to exceeding luxury tax): C Dalton Rushing, Louisville
41. Boston Red Sox (compensation for unsigned 2021 second-rounder Jud Fabian): SS Cutter Coffey, Liberty (Calif.) H.S.
42. Baltimore Orioles: 3B Max Wagner, Clemson
43. Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Ivan Melendez, Texas
44. Pittsburgh Pirates: P Hunter Barco, Florida
45. Washington Nationals: P Jake Bennett, Oklahoma
46. Miami Marlins: P Jacob Miller, Liberty Union (Ohio) H.S.
47. Chicago Cubs: P Jackson Ferris, IMG Academy (Fla.)
48. Minnesota Twins: P Connor Prielipp, Alabama
49. Kansas City Royals: 3B Cayden Wallace, Arkansas
50. Colorado Rockies: P Jackson Cox, Toutle Lake (Wash.) H.S.
51. Detroit Tigers: SS Peyton Graham, Oklahoma
52. New York Mets: P Blade Tidwell, Tennessee
53. San Diego Padres: P Adam Mazur, Iowa
54. Cleveland Guardians: P Parker Messick, Florida State
55. Cincinnati Reds: C Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
56. Oakland Athletics: OF Henry Bolte, Palo Alto (Calif.) H.S.
57. Atlanta Braves: P Cole Phillips, Boerne (Texas) H.S.
58. Seattle Mariners: 3B Tyler Locklear, VCU
59. St. Louis Cardinals: P Brycen Mautz, University of San Diego
60. Toronto Blue Jays: SS, Josh Kasevich, Oregon
61. New York Yankees: P Drew Thorpe, Cal Poly
62. Chicago White Sox: P Peyton Pallette, Arkansas
63. Milwaukee Brewers: P Jacob Misiorowski, Crowder College (Mo.)
64. Houston Astros: OF Jacob Melton, Oregon State
65. Tampa Bay Rays: OF Brock Jones, Stanford
66. San Francisco Giants: P Carson Whisenhunt, East Carolina
Competitive Balance Round B
67. Baltimore Orioles (from Miami Marlins): OF Jud Fabian, Florida
68. Minnesota Twins: SS Tanner Schobel, Virginia Tech
69. Oakland Athletics: OF Clark Elliott, Michigan
70. Tampa Bay Rays: SS Chandler Simpson, Georgia Tech
71. Tampa Bay Rays (from Detroit Tigers): SS Ryan Cermak, Illinois State
72. Milwaukee Brewers: SS Robert Moore, Arkansas
73. Cincinnati Reds: OF Justin Boyd, Oregon State
74. Seattle Mariners: P Walter Ford, Pace (Fla.) H.S.
Compensation picks
75. New York Mets (for losing Noah Syndergaard): OF Nick Morabito, Gonzaga College (D.C.) H.S.
76. Atlanta Braves (for losing Freddie Freeman): P Blake Burkhalter, Auburn
77. Toronto Blue Jays (for losing Marcus Semien): SS Tucker Toman, Hammond School (S.C.)
78. Toronto Blue Jays (for losing Robbie Ray): 2B Cade Doughty, LSU
79. Boston Red Sox (for losing Eduardo Rodriguez): OF Roman Anthony, Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) H.S.
80. Houston Astros (for losing Carlos Correa): P Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan
