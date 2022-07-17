ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles take SS Jackson Holliday with No. 1 overall pick in 2022 MLB draft

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
After several recent futility-filled seasons, the Baltimore Orioles' future is looking a bit brighter.

Losing 110 games a year ago earned them the right to pick first overall in the 2022 MLB draft, a selection they used Sunday on prep shortstop Jackson Holliday of Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The son of seven-time MLB All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday was named Oklahoma prep player of the year in 2022, breaking J.T. Realmuto's national high school record for most hits in a season with 89 in just 41 games, while batting .685/.749/1.392 with 17 home runs.

With at least 100 losses in each of the past three full MLB seasons, the Orioles are familiar with picking high in the first round. But with 2019's No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman making his MLB debut this season, the O's seem to have turned a corner - recently putting together a 10-game winning streak that elevated them above .500 for the first time this late in the season since 2017.

The first two rounds of the 2022 MLB draft were held Sunday night. Rounds 3-10 will take place Monday, while Rounds 11-20 will be held Tuesday.

First round

1. Baltimore Orioles: SS Jackson Holliday, Stillwater (Okla.) H.S.

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Druw Jones, Wesleyan School (Norcross, Ga.)

3. Texas Rangers: P Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt (sat out last season)

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: SS Termarr Johnson, Mays (Ga.) H.S.

5. Washington Nationals: OF Elijah Green, IMG Academy (Fla.)

6. Miami Marlins: 3B Jacob Berry, LSU

7. Chicago Cubs: P Cade Horton, Oklahoma

8. Minnesota Twins: SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly

9. Kansas City Royals: OF Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech

10. Colorado Rockies: P Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga

11. New York Mets (for unsigned 2021 pick Kumar Rocker): C Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech

12. Detroit Tigers: 2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech

13. Los Angeles Angels: SS Zach Neto, Campbell

14. New York Mets: SS Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath (Texas) H.S.

15. San Diego Padres: P Dylan Lesko, Buford (Ga.) H.S.

16. Cleveland Guardians: OF Chase DeLauter, James Madison

17. Philadelphia Phillies: OF Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman (Nevada) H.S.

18. Cincinnati Reds: 3B Cam Collier, Chipola College (Fla.)

19. Oakland A's: C Daniel Susac, Arizona

20. Atlanta Braves: P Owen Murphy, Riverside Brookfield (Ill.) H.S.

21. Seattle Mariners: SS Cole Young, North Allegheny (Pa.) H.S.

22. St. Louis Cardinals: P Cooper Hjerpe, Oregon State

23. Toronto Blue Jays: P Brandon Barriera, American Heritage School (Fla.)

24. Boston Red Sox: SS Mikey Romero, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) H.S.

25. New York Yankees: OF Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt

26. Chicago White Sox: P Noah Schultz, Oswego East (Ill.) H.S.

27. Milwaukee Brewers: SS Eric Brown, Jr., Coastal Carolina

28. Houston Astros: OF Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

29. Tampa Bay Rays: 1B Xavier Isaac, East Forsyth (N.C.) H.S.

30. San Francisco Giants: 1B/P Reggie Crawford, Connecticut

Compensatory picks

31. Colorado Rockies (for losing free agent Trevor Story): OF Sterlin Thompson, Florida

32. Cincinnati Reds (for losing free agent Nick Castellanos): 3B Sal Stewart, Westminster Christian School (Fla.)

Competitive Balance Round A

33. Baltimore Orioles: OF Dylan Beavers, California

34. Arizona Diamondbacks: P Landon Sims, Mississippi State

35. Atlanta Braves (acquired from Kansas City for Drew Waters): P JR Ritchie, Bainbridge (Wash.) H.S.

36. Pittsburgh Pirates: P Thomas Harrington, Campbell

37. Cleveland Guardians: P Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State

38. Colorado Rockies: OF Jordan Beck, Tennessee

39. San Diego Padres: P Robby Snelling, McQueen (Nevada) H.S.

Second round

40. Los Angeles Dodgers (down from 30 due to exceeding luxury tax): C Dalton Rushing, Louisville

41. Boston Red Sox (compensation for unsigned 2021 second-rounder Jud Fabian): SS Cutter Coffey, Liberty (Calif.) H.S.

42. Baltimore Orioles: 3B Max Wagner, Clemson

43. Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Ivan Melendez, Texas

44. Pittsburgh Pirates: P Hunter Barco, Florida

45. Washington Nationals: P Jake Bennett, Oklahoma

46. Miami Marlins: P Jacob Miller, Liberty Union (Ohio) H.S.

47. Chicago Cubs: P Jackson Ferris, IMG Academy (Fla.)

48. Minnesota Twins: P Connor Prielipp, Alabama

49. Kansas City Royals: 3B Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

50. Colorado Rockies: P Jackson Cox, Toutle Lake (Wash.) H.S.

51. Detroit Tigers: SS Peyton Graham, Oklahoma

52. New York Mets: P Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

53. San Diego Padres: P Adam Mazur, Iowa

54. Cleveland Guardians: P Parker Messick, Florida State

55. Cincinnati Reds: C Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

56. Oakland Athletics: OF Henry Bolte, Palo Alto (Calif.) H.S.

57. Atlanta Braves: P Cole Phillips, Boerne (Texas) H.S.

58. Seattle Mariners: 3B Tyler Locklear, VCU

59. St. Louis Cardinals: P Brycen Mautz, University of San Diego

60. Toronto Blue Jays: SS, Josh Kasevich, Oregon

61. New York Yankees: P Drew Thorpe, Cal Poly

62. Chicago White Sox: P Peyton Pallette, Arkansas

63. Milwaukee Brewers: P Jacob Misiorowski, Crowder College (Mo.)

64. Houston Astros: OF Jacob Melton, Oregon State

65. Tampa Bay Rays: OF Brock Jones, Stanford

66. San Francisco Giants: P Carson Whisenhunt, East Carolina

Competitive Balance Round B

67. Baltimore Orioles (from Miami Marlins): OF Jud Fabian, Florida

68. Minnesota Twins: SS Tanner Schobel, Virginia Tech

69. Oakland Athletics: OF Clark Elliott, Michigan

70. Tampa Bay Rays: SS Chandler Simpson, Georgia Tech

71. Tampa Bay Rays (from Detroit Tigers): SS Ryan Cermak, Illinois State

72. Milwaukee Brewers: SS Robert Moore, Arkansas

73. Cincinnati Reds: OF Justin Boyd, Oregon State

74. Seattle Mariners: P Walter Ford, Pace (Fla.) H.S.

Compensation picks

75. New York Mets (for losing Noah Syndergaard): OF Nick Morabito, Gonzaga College (D.C.) H.S.

76. Atlanta Braves (for losing Freddie Freeman): P Blake Burkhalter, Auburn

77. Toronto Blue Jays (for losing Marcus Semien): SS Tucker Toman, Hammond School (S.C.)

78. Toronto Blue Jays (for losing Robbie Ray): 2B Cade Doughty, LSU

79. Boston Red Sox (for losing Eduardo Rodriguez): OF Roman Anthony, Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) H.S.

80. Houston Astros (for losing Carlos Correa): P Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan

