NEW YORK -- Like many baseball fans, Giants farmhand Gary Brown was seeking information as the July 2011 Trade Deadline neared. The entire industry was aware that the Mets were shopping Carlos Beltrán, an All-Star outfielder still in the prime of his career. Social media was relatively new. Rumors were flying. At one point, Brown texted teammate Zack Wheeler with the latest speculation, that Wheeler might be headed to the Mets in a one-for-one swap for Beltrán. Wheeler texted back that he had heard it was Brown.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO