ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Nipped by Pelicans, Fall in Summer League Closer

By Ben Creider
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 2 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder have capped off their Summer League stint.

Both sides entered Sunday night with depleted rotations. With the Thunder resting 10 players, including all drafted rookies outside of Jaylin Williams, and the Pelicans missing Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell to injury – this contest helped showcase both teams’ back-end pieces.

In the Thunder’s Summer League closer, they dropped the ball – falling 107-71 to the Pelicans.

New Orleans mounted a strong 6-of-10 start in the first frame, forcing Oklahoma City to play from beyond-the-arc for the latter stages of the period. After attempting 16-of-21 shots from distance in the frame, the Thunder were down 30-21 through 10 minutes.

Oklahoma City shot 15-of-45 from three Sunday evening.

The second frame turned into a back-and-forth battle between Thunder forward Gabe Brown and Pelicans wing Dereon Seabron. Brown unloaded for OKC, dropping 11-of-20 second quarter points. For Seabron, he cushioned a 16-point half with eight points in the period.

The halftime horn called for a 51-41 Pelicans lead.

New Orleans caught fire to open the second half, notably through wing John Butler Jr. After sitting on the doorstep of a 20-point lead for much of the quarter, they surged past Oklahoma City, stamping a 79-54 lead going into the fourth.

Butler Jr., a 7-foot-1 wing, ended the game with 25 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting.

Oklahoma City made a valiant effort to close the distance in the fourth. However, the colossal deficit proved to be too large of a hole.

Gabe Brown made a strong case for a training camp spot, downing 8-of-15 shots en route to 23 points. Brown, age 22, is an impressive catch-and-shoot option at the forward spots, filling a role the Thunder mightily struggled in last season.

Jaden Shackelford and Vit Krejci dropped double figures, respectively, adding 15 and 13 points.

Jaylin Williams struggled from the floor, going a blank 0-of-5. However, the big man did rack up eight rebounds and eight assists in play.

After a 2-1 outing in Salt Lake City and a 3-2 conclusion to the Las Vegas Summer League, the Thunder will shift their focus towards crafting their training camp roster.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan’s 5-word message after teaming up with LeBron James in Drew League

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James stole the show Saturday when he participated in a Drew League game. The King had the crowd buzzing for his appearance, and he delivered with 42 points in a close win. Making this even more special was the fact that LeBron teamed up with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. […] The post DeMar DeRozan’s 5-word message after teaming up with LeBron James in Drew League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Knicks

Knicks Trade of Julius Randle? Here's the Problem

Julius Randle has, in one short year, gone from being maybe the New York Knicks' best player to being ... maybe ... un-tradable. “There’s just no market out there for him. ... Trust me, if they could have had a deal for him, it would be done already,” The executive told Heavy.com writer Sean Deveney.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
FastBreak on FanNation

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds. The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James. Beverley: "Bron...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Ja Morant Quote Tweets Photo Of LeBron James

On Saturday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted a photo of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Complex Sneaker pointed out that James covered up the Adidas logo on his Drew League Jersey. Morant quote tweeted the tweet with a check mark emoji. Both Morant and James are Nike...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Pelicans#John Butler#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Summer League
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Facebook
AllClippers

John Wall Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Message to Him

John Wall has officially signed with the LA Clippers, and the five-time All-Star is excited to get back on the court. When asked why he chose the Clippers over other potential suitors, Wall said, "Just a first-class organization, great team, great talent, I think it's just a great place for me to be. I feel like they're a championship contender team. I feel like I fit whatever they need, to be a point guard there and try to be a leader, and make the game easier for Kawhi and PG."
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Plots Nationwide Tour After Beating Federal Gun Case

NBA YoungBoy is already thinking about his next move following a huge legal victory. After being found not guilty on federal weapons charges on Friday (July 15), YoungBoy exited the Los Angeles courtroom with a smile on his face, telling fans and reporters, “I feel great.”. In an interview...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
272
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy