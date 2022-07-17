ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers Surprise With First-Round MLB Draft Selection

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtSRR_0gj1qPXl00

For the second straight year, the Rangers select a Vanderbilt pitcher, though this one was a first-round pick last year.

The Texas Rangers selected pitcher Kumar Rocker in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rocker, selected by the New York Mets in the first round of last year’s draft but did not sign, went No. 3 overall.

Rocker pitched in independent ball and threw about 30 innings before a shoulder injury put an end to his season.

This is the second year the Rangers have taken a former Vanderbilt pitcher in the first round. Last year the Rangers took Jack Leiter No. 2 overall. Leiter pitched an inning in the MLB Futures Game on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Rangers do not have a second- or third-round pick due to free-agent signings in the offseason.

The Texas Rangers have selected pitcher Cole Winn, infielder Josh Jung, infielder Davis Wendzel, infielder Justin Foscue and Leiter in the first round in the last five drafts.

Scroll to Continue

The Rangers continue to draft on Monday with Rounds 3-10, and on Tuesday with the rest of the 20-round draft.

The Rangers, who have lost four straight games, have the next three days off due to the All-Star Break. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

After the break, the Rangers have a one-game road trip to Miami to face the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. central, followed by a 10-game west coast road trip in Oakland, Seattle and Los Angeles to close out the month of July.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 pick sent down to minor leagues

A number of top prospects have debuted in Major League Baseball in 2022 and found quick success. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not one of them. The team on Sunday decided to address that. The Tigers announced that they have demoted Torkelson to Triple-A, where he will begin...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Boston

Red Sox make history in blowout loss to Yankees entering the All-Star break

The Red Sox still haven't won a series against an AL East team this season. The roller coaster that was the Red Sox’ first half of the season came to an end on Sunday. Boston struggled out of the gate, going 10-19 through its first 29 games. But the team found its stride from the middle of May into June, as Boston went 20-6 to not only get above .500 but solidify itself as a playoff contender.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A. The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Cole Winn
Person
Josh Jung
Person
George Springer
The Spun

Orioles Pick Son Of Former MLB All-Star No. 1 Overall In Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft is underway and the Baltimore Orioles started it off by making a very noteworthy selection with prior All-Star ties. Baltimore selected 18-year-old high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick. Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star and former World Series champion Matt Holliday.
BALTIMORE, MD
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
FanSided

Ump job: Braves, Matt Olson get completely hosed with awful called third strike

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson were jobbed out by the home plate umpire on a horrendous strike three call. An umpire making a bad call behind home plate has become a common occurrence in MLB games this season. Look how many times New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected this year for arguing about the strike zone. Well, there was one call that was pretty egregious, but it did not involve a low strike.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Drafts#The Texas Rangers#The New York Mets
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
954
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy