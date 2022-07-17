ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanship, UT

BREAKING: Wanship fire threatens multiple structures and closes Old Lincoln Highway, Evacuations ordered

By TownLift // TownLift
 2 days ago
Update 9:40 a.m. – The Wanship Fire is 100% contained. Size remains at an estimated 40 acres. Crews will continue hotspot monitoring and cleanup today.

Update: 9:30 p.m. – Evacuations have been lifted for those initially evacuated due to the Wanship Fire this evening. The fire remains at 40 acres, with 40% containment.

Update: 6:55 p.m. – An Evacuation Order is now in place for those in the immediate vicinity of 30042 Old Lincoln Highway. A shelter is available for any displaced residents at the Wanship LDS Church at 30899 Old Lincoln Highway.

WANSHIP, Utah. — A structure fire ignited a wildland fire in Wanship on Sunday afternoon. A least one structure has been burned. The fire is estimated at 40 acres & growing rapidly. 6-10 additional structures are threatened—multiple resources en route & on scene. Emergency personnel are advising residents in the direct path of the fire to evacuate their homes.

A type 3 helicopter has been ordered to assist with the fire mitigation efforts.

North Summit Fire is responding with assistance from Park City Fire District. UDOT is advising that Old Lincoln Highway is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story, and TownLift will publish updates as they come in.


