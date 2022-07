CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cannabis community continues to grow in WNY. With licensing on the way, it's changing the way people consume and creating new businesses. "They will roll joints for you, they will pack bongs, they will provide you edibles, they will let you sample any item in their possession," said John Averill, CEO of the Roaring 420s Lounge on French Road.

