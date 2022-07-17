CNC Bakery in Nicholasville catches fire Sunday morning

An undercover drug operation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office turned into what has been described as a hostage situation. It ended up at Spur Oil, a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49, which also has an RV park on the same property. Deputies say they had been conducting the undercover drug operation for several days. Deputies say Monday in the early morning hours, a scheduled delivery of a “large amount of crystal meth” came in. When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver tried to ram one of their cruisers causing it to crash into another cruiser. The man behind the wheel, who was not named, ended up waving a gun around and reportedly held two people in the car at gunpoint. Deputies say they were also part of the initial drug investigation. Deputies secured customers in the back of the truck stop during the incident. The number of arrests and charges of those involved were not released by the time of this report.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO