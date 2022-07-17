ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jackson Holliday, Matt's son, taken by Orioles with top pick

By RONALD BLUM
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNYaw_0gj1p8u600
MLB Baseball Draft MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, center, poses for photos with Aidan, left, and Willa Suarez, of Uvalde, Tex., during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Baltimore chose shortstop Jackson Holliday, a son of former batting champion Matt Holliday, with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night.

Holliday, from Stillwater High in Oklahoma, is a left-handed hitter who is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He hit .685 and with 89 hits in 41 games and broke a national record for hits in a high school season that had been held by J.T. Realmuto.

His father was a seven-time All-Star and the 2007 NL batting champion. Matt was taken by Colorado with the 210th overall pick in the seventh round in 2007.

Jackson has said he planned to attend Oklahoma State, but he's likely headed to pro ball now. The slot value assigned to the first pick is just shy of $9 million.

Baltimore has five of the top 81 picks as the big league team seems to be turning a corner. The Orioles recovered from an 8-16 start to enter the All-Star break at 46-46, just 3 1/2 games back of a wild-card berth.

In contrast to other sports, baseball draft picks take time to reach the majors. Catcher Adley Rutschman, taken by the Orioles with the top overall pick three years ago, made his debut this May 21 and is hitting .222 with five homers and 16 RBIs.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth was the first of last year’s selections to reach the majors. Taken in the 11th round and 321st overall, he debuted this May 13.

The first pick is assigned a slot value of $8,846,900, followed by $8,189,400 for the second, $7,591,600 for the third, $7,005,800 for the fourth and $6,497,700 for the fifth. The value decreases to $2,486,800 by pick 30 and $807,200 by No. 80.

Baltimore has the highest signing bonus pool at $16.9 million, followed by Arizona at $15.1 million and the Mets at just under $14 million. The Dodgers have the lowest at $4.2 million.

The first 80 picks were scheduled for Sunday, when the draft was held outdoors for the first time at LA Live, its second year taking place in conjunction with the All-Star Game. The draft resumes with the start of the third round on Monday and 616 players in all are to be selected.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ top pick was dropped 10 spots to 40th for exceeding a luxury tax threshold, and the Mets got an extra first-round pick (No. 11) for failing to sign pitcher Kumar Rocker, the 10th overall selection last year.

Colorado gained an additional pick (No. 31) for the loss of Trevor Story to Boston as a free agent and Cincinnati (No. 32) for the loss of Nick Castellanos to Philadelphia. The Red Sox and Phillies forfeited their second-round picks and $500,000 each from their international signing bonus pools.

Residents of the U.S. — including Puerto Rico — and Canada are eligible for the draft if their high school class has been graduated and the player will be at least 17 within 45 days of the end of the draft. In addition, a player enrolled at a four-year college is not eligible until the end of his junior year.

MLB hopes to start an international draft, and the March lockout settlement with the players’ association set a July 25 deadline to reach an agreement or keep direct draft-pick compensation for the loss of qualified free agents.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Five things to know about Orioles’ No. 1 overall draft pick Jackson Holliday

As the first half of the MLB season came to a close Sunday, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias can look around the Orioles organization and feel confident in its direction. Baltimore is heading into the All-Star break at .500, and with the first overall pick in Sunday night’s draft, the Orioles buoyed an already prospect-rich farm system with the selection of high school ...
BALTIMORE, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A. The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Matt Holliday
Person
Adley Rutschman
The Spun

Orioles Pick Son Of Former MLB All-Star No. 1 Overall In Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft is underway and the Baltimore Orioles started it off by making a very noteworthy selection with prior All-Star ties. Baltimore selected 18-year-old high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick. Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star and former World Series champion Matt Holliday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Nl#Oklahoma State
The Spun

Eagles Have Reportedly Cut Veteran Defensive Player

After three seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing a veteran defensive back who struggled to stay on the field for them. On Monday, the Eagles released cornerback Craig James from his reserve/future contract with them. James played 14 games in Philadelphia in 2019, but just four games the following year and none in 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Melo Trimble, star-studded Maryland Terps basketball alum team to force Georgetown Hoyas alums

The team of Maryland basketball alumni set to face off with counterparts from Georgetown is full of Terps stars from years past. It was previously reported that the College Park Boys, a new team guided by former Terps forward Travis Garrison, will compete in the upstart Alumni Basketball League, which will include teams of alums from a number of prominent programs. And that they'd play the Hoyas alums in an exhibition game on Aug. 6 at Xfinity Center. But it was unknown until now who would represent the Terps.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy