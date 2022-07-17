DEAD END - A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery podcast profiled

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey police officer who endured a grueling battle with COVID visited his ship of hope on Saturday. Manchester Township Officer Antonio Ellis spent 45 days in intensive care, including 30 days in a coma. He was transferred to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in South Philadelphia near the SS United States and the ship became an inspiration. On Saturday, he walked on that ship for the first time. Ellis says the SS United States is now a part of his history. A non-profit is leading the effort to save and repurpose the ship.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO