Cases of a mysterious “nosebleed disease” have been seen in southern Tanzania, already resulting in the death of at least three people. Thirteen cases of an as yet unknown disease, including three fatalities, have been reported in the village Mbekenyera in the Lindi Region, according to Tanzania’s Ministry for Health. They say the patients presented with symptoms including fatigue, fever, headaches, and – most prominently – bleeding, especially from the nose.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO