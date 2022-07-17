ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Members Of Philadelphia’s Chinese Christian Church And Center Upset After Graffiti Vandalism: ‘It’s Disrespectful’

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ex7eC_0gj1omOe00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of a Philadelphia church are upset after their building had been sprayed on, and it is not the first time. While it is seen stamped on many places in Philadelphia, at a place of worship graffiti is unwanted.

“It’s disrespectful and, you know, there is gonna be some cost incurred to clean this up,” Ed Ma said. “The problem is that every time we clean it up, it’s just gonna be more open space for more graffiti.”

Ma is a counselor at the Chinese Christian Church and Center on the 1100 block of Vine Street just north of Chinatown. He said cameras captured the suspects walking in groups stopping to tag the church.

“It may not be a big deal but for some of us that keep a close eye on things, we’re like, it’s another new stain on the church that we’re going to have to try to address,” Ma said. “If they asked our permission to do it, we might’ve said, I don’t know, maybe show us the drawing beforehand.”

The graffiti, which covers nearly every side of the building, has been popping up more often.

Churchgoers say it negatively impacts the neighborhood.

“Graffiti, in general, is very disrespectful but this is a church,” Nate Thomas, a churchgoer, said. “Like, it’s a place of God. So, it’s, like, I feel, like, you should have a little more respect for it.”

To stop taggers from using their church as a canvas, Ma said they are offering a $500 reward for the people responsible.

“We understand that police are busy with other issues, so we’re gonna try and do this on our own,” Ma said.

Officials Searching For Person Responsible For Cutting Manes Of Several Horses At Philadelphia High School Farm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District wants to find the person responsible for chopping off the manes from several horses at a student-run farm in the city’s Roxborough neighborhood. Without their manes, horses can’t swat away flies that mount to their long faces. The Walter B. Saul High School Farm is located just off the busy Henry Avenue near Wigard Avenue. It’s where students learn to raise horses and people like Tammy Keorkumian like to stop and admire their beauty every now and then. “I wanted to say hello to the horses because I love the horses. I love animals so...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘Violence, Hoops & Hope’: Ukee Washington Sits Down With Young Men On Basketball Court To Discuss Gun Violence, Possible Solutions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We usually bring you the latest headlines, but today, we’re doing something a little different. It’s regarding the gun violence epidemic plaguing Philadelphia. As the death toll in the city continues to climb — it reached 300 in 2022 on Monday night — an organization in North Philadelphia is doing its best to help. The “Beat the Block” program is under the leadership of Pastor Carl Day. It’s a paid program where the young men can make upwards of $500 a week, achieving both personal and career goals. The training includes everything from getting a driver’s license to getting a job. There’s also a little basketball. In these desperate times, I went to the heart of North Philly to shoot some hoops and search for hope. Shooting for a solution — that’s what “Beat the Block’s” to do. Click here for more information. Meanwhile, this Friday, there is a gun violence prevention camp at Ben Franklin High School. It’s hosted by the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. It’s part of their national convention taking place in Philadelphia to help curb the violence among the youth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
