ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, MT

Billings woman drives through dust storm in Hardin, trooper offers safety tips

By David Jay
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago

Several people have talked about what it was like driving through the dust storm in Hardin on Friday.

A Billings woman, who was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, made it out safely.

"The wind was really really bad," said Susannah Bush. "Almost immediately ahead of me, I could see just like a wall. Nothing. It just enveloped you really, really quickly as you were driving along. There was no way to avoid it. like a horror movie. All of a sudden, you're closed off from everything. It was very scary."

Bush was on her way home from visiting her granddaughter in Sheridan, and had just gotten back on Interstate 90 after getting fuel in Hardin.

"First thought was I need to get off the road or I'm going to get hit or I'm going to hit someone," Bush said. "I could see taillights of cars right in front of me, but not very far."

Bush was on the part of the interstate that did not have all the crashes and says everyone around her stayed in their vehicles.

And that's something that Montana Highway Patrol troopers recommend.

"Your vehicle is meant to keep you safe, keep you restrained and keep you in the vehicle," said Sergeant Jay Nelson, "So get your seatbelts on. Hold tight. Don't panic."

Nelson, MHP public information officer, says to also turn on headlights and hazard lights. Stay to the right side of the road and drive about 15 to 25 miles per hour on the rumble strips.

"You feel your vehicle start to vibrate tells you that you're on the side of the road," Nelson said. "Many times I've been in extreme weather events where literally, I'm driving down those rumble strips because they know exactly where I'm at."

On Friday in Hardin, the visibility came back about 45 minutes later making it safe to get back on the road.

And while they talk about their experiences and safety, they remember the six people who died and the eight taken to the hospital.

"Our hearts go out to these victims in this mass casualty event," Nelson said. "This is a tragic event for our state."

"My heart goes out to the families that were involved in the accident part," Bush said. "I can't imagine the the fear and the loss that they're feeling right now. That's the biggest thing you take from it. It's heartbreaking."

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Update: Multi-Vehicle incident near Hardin

HARDIN, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol’s investigation into Friday’s multi-vehicle incident near Hardin will continue for days to come. There are six confirmed fatalities total from the three vehicles, all were Montanans with three being adults and three being minors. The youngest was three years old. Eleven...
HARDIN, MT
KBZK News

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Sheridan, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Billings, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Hardin, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
City
Hardin, MT
Q2 News

Motorcyclist killed in possible DUI crash in Billings

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a motorist suspected of drunken driving Tuesday night in Billings. Billings police and emergency medical responded to the report at 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of Masters Boulevard and Molt Road in the northwestern corner of Billings. The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man,...
BILLINGS, MT
KFYR-TV

Toddler, 2 other kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say that a 3-year-old was among the six people killed in last week’s Montana pileup that happened when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Justice says three of the six people who died in Friday’s crash...
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Family, friends remember 2 men killed on Carbon County highway

BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Dust Storm Causes Havoc Near Hardin With Six Dead on I-90

A sudden dust storm near Hardin in eastern Montana on Friday evening resulted in blinding driving conditions that led to multiple crashes between passenger vehicles and semi trucks resulting in six deaths. KGVO News spoke with Sergeant Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer with the Montana Highway Patrol about the tragic...
HARDIN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Nelson
Q2 News

Update: 2 men killed after being struck by sheriff's patrol vehicle near Roberts

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released the following statement at about 1 p.m. Monday:. Carbon County Sheriff/Coroner Josh McQuillan released information regarding a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday night, July 15. Two men were struck by a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Crash survivors point to nearby farm fields as possible cause of dust storm

HARDIN — On Friday July 17, there was a multi-vehicle crash outside of Hardin when a deadly dust storm took over the region and reduced highway visibility to almost zero. On Saturday, the stretch of highway that was effected showed almost no signs of what occurred less than 24 hours earlier. A disaster that left multiple casualties in its wake.
HARDIN, MT
KULR8

Law passed last year for motorcycles creates confusion

BILLINGS, MT. - A new law passed last year allows for motorcycles to filter between the lanes to avoid rear-ending accidents. "It's something that I thought should be clarified," said Barry Usher, the owner of Beartooth Harley Davidson. Usher said that while lane filtering is legal in the state, lane...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Trooper#Dust Storm#Traffic Accident#Montana Highway Patrol#Mhp
NBCMontana

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

HARDIN, Mont. — Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
HARDIN, MT
Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rather pleasant day

BILLINGS — It won’t be as hot today as an area of low pressure dragging a cold front is pulling cooler air through the area giving us a break from the extreme heat. Daytime highs will warm back up mid-week with the heat returning, but drier air behind the front will help it feel a bit cooler than what the temperatures show.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Montana Talks

Look Out for Zombies. This Depressing Montana Mall is Eerily Dark

When I was a teenager, the mall was the place to go. One could easily spend hours wandering around shopping, checking out cute girls, snickering at the risque items at Spencer's, dropping our entire allowance at the arcade, and eating unhealthy food from the food court. Parents would drop their kids off at the mall with a few bucks and say, "I'll pick you up later, have fun."
HAVRE, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy