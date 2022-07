As tens of thousands of rodeo and western culture enthusiasts make their way into Cheyenne for Cheyenne Frontier Days so too are rodeo competitors from around the world. The "Daddy of em All" is the world's largest outdoor rodeo and attracts the best cowboys and cowgirls to Cheyenne every year. Trey Yates' family has been a part of the team roping competitions at Cheyenne Frontier Days for decades. "It's an event unlike any other. It is fun to compete on a high level against the best in the world," Yates told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Yates, who has won the team roping...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO