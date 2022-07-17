ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third annual KP3 Memorial Tournament held in Vernon

By Dylan Jimenez
 2 days ago

VERNON ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Sunday was the second day of a baseball tournament to honor a Vernon boy who passed away from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“We’re just bringing baseball back to Vernon,” Director of the KP3 Tournament Gordy Gonzales said. “I just hope that we continue to keep doing this; people keep coming out and support.”

Over 20 teams gathered at the Lions Club fields and Jabe Brazzle Park for the Third Annual KP3 Tournament, a baseball and softball tournament to honor Koby Peterson who lost his life to cancer two years ago.

“There’s a bigger picture than just baseball, and it’s bringing to this community here and try to get us together,” Gonzales said.

City of Lawton preparing for 121st birthday celebration

Gonzales said Peterson loved the game. Peterson started on Gonzales’ team, the Vernon Dusters, in an age group two years older than him.

“Talked to his mom the other day; she said, “Poor Gordy. You took him on and he wasn’t that great,'” Gonzales said. “I said, ‘No, he was special.’ He’d come with us, the coaches I had. He’s played with a bunch in Vernon and surrounding [teams], it made him the baseball player he was.”

So far, past tournaments have raised enough funds to have batting cages at the Boys and Girls Club .

Gonzales hopes to build a complex in Peterson’s name and says talks have already begun.

“We’re putting a smile on a little kid’s face up in Heaven that’s watching,” Gonzales said. “Everybody play baseball, he loved it.”

Shirts are still for sale. To buy one, click here.

