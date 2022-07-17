Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson | Pro hogs balling out in this year’s NBA Summer League

This week we focus on current Hogs on this year’s basketball squad, former hogs who have been playing in this year’s NBA Summer League, and a lot of recruiting that stretches all the way back to 2025. Our basketball insider also touches on the rotation of this year’s squad and what he thinks will happen to this year’s lineup. That and more in this week’s Hog Hoops report.

