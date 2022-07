MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Football is right around the corner. The Southeastern Conference Football Media Days will be held Monday-Thursday this week in Atlanta. It should be interesting viewing on the SEC Network as Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher will likely be quite entertaining. Kiffin is up on Monday and Leach on Tuesday. The SWAC Media Days will be on Thursday at the Birmingham-Sheraton. All 12 head coaches including Deion Sanders (JSU), Fred McNair (Alcorn) and Vincent Dancy (Valley) along with two players will be in attendance. The Sun Belt Conference Media Days will be held next week on July 26-27 at the Sheraton in New Orleans. Golden Eagles head coach Will Hall will be on stage on Wednesday, July 27. The Sun Belt now includes new members USM, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO