Geary County, KS

Numerous activities are scheduled Monday at the Geary County Free Fair

JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

4-H food & food preservation judging will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Geary County Free Fair. The 4-H Food Sale is set from 1:30 - 7...

jcpost.com

Emporia gazette.com

Twin Rivers Winery to close permanently in September

Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe will close its doors in September, the winery announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. "It is time for a change," the post said. "Unfortunately that means it is time to close our doors for good. The world has changed these last couple of years, and so has the lives of our owners and staff. We battled through Covid and won but we are tired. If nothing else, it taught us life is too short. It was fun while it lasted and we have great memories but now is the time to move on. We want to thank our supporters, cheerleaders, families and friends. You guys couldn't have been greater!!"
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

4-H'er says she values friendships most

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas 4-H program is known for helping youth cultivate skills in leadership, citizenship and many other project disciplines, but that may not be the main reason some members stick with the program. Enter Kathryn Tremblay, a former member and current advisor to the Kansas 4-H...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

City does not authorize funding for Geary Community Hospital

Junction City Commissioners did not vote Tuesday night to authorize operational funding to help Geary Community Hospital reach the end of the year. It means no funds are forthcoming to grant a request from the hospital for $6.5 million to help GCH make it to Jan. 1. At that time an agreement will kick in with Stormont Vail Health to oversee the facility.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 19

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo is unavailable. Latoya Hughes, Failure to appear, Arrested 7/18. Recent Booking Activity for the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

United Way identifies items needed for Stuff the Bus

Junction City / Geary County United way has released a list of items needed for their Stuff the Bus effort to provide school supplies for needy children in Geary USD 475 and Chapman USD 473. Backpacks are needed. Items in great need include two-inch and three-inch ring binders, black dry...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Triple Trivia event supports the new Library project

Eighteen teams competed in Triple Trivia Thursday night at Spin City in Junction City. Their purpose was to raise money for a new public library project in the community. Susan Moyer, Library Executive Director, said there was good underwriting for the event. "We had good ticket sales and did a 20/20 drawing as well as a series of gift baskets so we made money in four different ways here. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Bazan joins NRH as Business Development Director

The Principal of Emporia Middle School has left education for the business of medicine. Newman Regional Health announced Monday that Steven Bazan is its new Business Development Director. He replaces McKenzie Cinelli, who now works for Evergy and the Wolf Creek nuclear plant.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

USD 475 provides back to school information

JUNCTION CITY, Kansas – As families prepare for the 2022-2023 school year to start, Geary County Schools USD 475 provides the following updates and answers to recent questions. The first day of school for USD 475 students in grades 1-12 is a half-day on August 16. Early Childhood and...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Broken glass closes Topeka pool shortly after renovation efforts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pool in the capital city has been closed after vandalism was discovered, on Monday. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, broken glass is present in the Oakland Pool located in the Oakland-Billard Park in Northeast Topeka. Due to the broken glass, the pool will need to be drained a refilled which will take at least two days. The pool will remain closed until it is refilled and the chemicals are balanced.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations. The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County 4-H Queen and King are crowned

Macie Muto is the Queen and Logan Nabus the King for Geary County 4-H for the coming year. They were crowned Thursday night at the end of the 4-H Public Revue. Muto has her goals in mind. "I want to promote 4-H and I want to be a role model to the younger members." She enjoys 4-H and said the Fair is the best part of the experience.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Municipal Building blood drive results are released

Forty units of blood were collected Friday during a Red Cross blood drive at the Junction City Municipal Building, three above the goal for the day. The amount collected for the two-day blood drive reached 139 units. --- There is a Red Cross blood drive on Friday until 1 p.m....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
dailycoffeenews.com

Circle Coffee Rolls Into Bakery Cafe in Topeka

What’s gone around has come around and parked in Topeka, Kansas, as mobile multiroaster Circle Coffee has opened its first brick-and-mortar cafe and bakery. In a former laundromat building where spin cycles once hummed, the din of spinning grinder burrs and steam-driven vortexes of milk now ring out as Circle Coffee settles in.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Burwell, Bradley Allen; 52; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC...
ksal.com

Saline County COVID Spread is High Again

COVID cases locally are beginning to spike again. The transmission rate of COVID in Saline County has been designated as high. According to the Saline County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment moved Saline County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate from “moderate” to “high” last week, bypassing the “substantial” designation altogether.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Eco-friendly goat herd keeps Kansas pastures chemical-free

On a farm in Strong City, Kan., a herd of almost 70 goats grazes on a pasture — doing their part to improve the environment. Rex Rutledge of Beaumont, Kan., is the owner of an environmentally-friendly invasive weed and plant removal business, along with his herd of goats. The...
STRONG CITY, KS
KSNT News

Two huge Topeka events come to an end

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been a unique weekend in Topeka. Country Stampede, moving back one month to avoid weather issues that plagued previous festivals. Fiesta Mexicana, finally back after two years even with one of the traditions of the event missing. None the less, both events bringing people from across the country together to celebrate […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Junction City, KS
