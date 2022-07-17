Numerous activities are scheduled Monday at the Geary County Free Fair

Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe will close its doors in September, the winery announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. "It is time for a change," the post said. "Unfortunately that means it is time to close our doors for good. The world has changed these last couple of years, and so has the lives of our owners and staff. We battled through Covid and won but we are tired. If nothing else, it taught us life is too short. It was fun while it lasted and we have great memories but now is the time to move on. We want to thank our supporters, cheerleaders, families and friends. You guys couldn't have been greater!!"

EMPORIA, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO