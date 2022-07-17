ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

James White still has “uncomfortable gait” after hip injury

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriots running back James White, who will be entering his ninth NFL season in 2022, may still be dealing with the aftermath of a hip injury that limited him to three games in 2021. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that, at a community appearance on Wednesday, White was “walking...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

numberfire.com

Patriots' James White still recovering from 2021 hip injury

New England Patriots running back James White "was still walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait" according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. White has been a participant at the Patriots' offseason programs, but has yet to graduate past the rehab field. As Reiss notes, we'll have a clearer picture of White's health when training camp begins in late July. If White were to miss any time, his absence could provide a boost to teammates Damien Harris (numberFire's RB25) and Rhamondre Stevenson (RB35) for fantasy purposes.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
