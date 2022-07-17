ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

WATCH: Volunteers pick Door County cherries to benefit Ukraine

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Everyday Hero: Door County candle shop donates $700,000 to Ukraine, aims for more

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. — A local candle company is making progress in shipping out tens of thousands of orders. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Door County Candle Company has made it their mission to sell a yellow and blue candle to raise money for those in Ukraine. Since then, the quaint candle shop has been able to donate $700,000 to Ukraine.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Honoring veterans with flag poles in cemeteries

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten cemeteries in Oconto County will soon be flying an American flag. The Veterans Cemetery Flag Project Inc. is an ongoing effort to honor veterans in cemeteries across the state. The process is simple and takes about 20 minutes. A hole is dug, some concrete is...
SURING, WI
Minocqua, WI
INTERVIEW: Combat veteran in running for beard contest for charity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A combat veteran from Green Bay is in the running for a contest based on his beard. Ryan Baudhuin founded the charity High Point Adventures to organize hunting trips for veterans. Baudhuin is a finalist for Wahl’s Benevolent Beard contest to raise money for his...
GREEN BAY, WI
INTERVIEW: NEW Zoo director Neil Anderson leaving after 29 years

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The N.E.W. Zoo has grown dramatically during zoo director Neil Anderson’s tenure. Anderson announced he’s leaving the zoo for the Florida climate. His last day is July 29. He will miss the opening of the zoo’s newest addition, a canopy walk over the zoo....
SUAMICO, WI
West Foundation Asks Non-Profits “What Would You Do With $50,000?”

The West Foundation in Manitowoc is asking local nonprofits what they would do with an extra $50,000. The Board Directors for the foundation announced this week their latest grant opportunity, the Directors’ Choice Imagining Grant. We spoke with John Jagemann, who has been on the Board for many years,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Citizens’ bravery recognized by Green Bay Metro Fire Department

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay firefighters are shining a light on people in the community who helped them through courageous acts this year. Six people were presented with citizen awards Tuesday night. One was Nick Janco from Green Bay. He and another recipient of the award found a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Community Spotlight: Olson Family Farms celebrates 150 years

You will not catch them milking cows like they used to, but when you’ve been around for 150 years, farms like Olson Family Farms in Sturgeon Bay are bound to change. The Olson Family is celebrating the milestone this weekend, about a month before officially being recognized as a sesquicentennial farm at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 9th. Few farms have reached the mark, with just 982 on the list since the recognition program started in 1998. By comparison, there were 375 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies from 2010 to 2019. Rich Olson and his brother Eric are the fifth generation to run the farm, and he does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Former Brown County employee convicted of theft, embezzlment

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A former Brown County employee is found guilty on charges of theft and embezzlement. Kevin Raye is convicted in Brown County Court on eight felony counts, including Misconduct in Office. Raye worked in the county’s Technology Services Department when he ordered more than $600,000 in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Gas Prices Drop Again in Eastern Wisconsin, Around the Nation

While most would agree there is a long way to go, the fuel prices in Eastern Wisconsin continued to drop significantly over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel fell 26 cents in Manitowoc County to $4.17, the largest drop in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Marinette Car Dealership’s License Suspended

MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Marinette car dealership has had its license suspended by the state. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the license of Sorenson Motors, 3456 Hall Ave., is suspended for five days. The suspension began on Monday. The DOT says Sorenson illegally failed to make records...
MARINETTE, WI

