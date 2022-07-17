Jennifer Lopez confirms wedding with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas: ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’

Jennifer Lopez did it her way and breaks silence after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas in the best JLo way!

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter.

In an emotial letter, Lopez shares details from their wedding ceremony, “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she said. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo

Lopez wrote that they flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, waited in line with other four lucky couples and the ceremony happened after midnight at the Little White Chapel.

Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo

On an Instagram post, the pop star wrote a message to her fans, “Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets”. Exlusive photos were also shared.

The bride and groom wore “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet.”

Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” Lopez wrote. “We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

The singer signed off “with love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Congratulations!!!!