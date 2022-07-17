ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez confirms wedding with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas: ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8KX7_0gj1n5kz00

Jennifer Lopez did it her way and breaks silence after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas in the best JLo way!

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter.

In an emotial letter, Lopez shares details from their wedding ceremony, “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she said. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItgW6_0gj1n5kz00 Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo

Lopez wrote that they flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, waited in line with other four lucky couples and the ceremony happened after midnight at the Little White Chapel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AazIP_0gj1n5kz00 Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo

On an Instagram post, the pop star wrote a message to her fans, “Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets”. Exlusive photos were also shared.

The bride and groom wore “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bcwew_0gj1n5kz00 Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” Lopez wrote. “We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

The singer signed off “with love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Congratulations!!!!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HOLAUSA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married

After many rumors, the news is confirmed: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now husband and wife. The couple married in Las Vegas, specifically in the Nevada desert, as reported by TMZ. The media had access to the court record and has confirmed that the couple obtained their...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez After Romantic Las Vegas Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a secret wedding celebration and the singer dished on all the details! Taking to her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed the couple got hitched in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote about the incredible nuptials, alongside some amazing photos from it, as seen below!
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Likely to Shut Down

A long list of iconic (and not-so-iconic) names have come and gone on the Las Vegas Strip. While the current lineup of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report casinos has been relatively stable, that has not always been true on on the Strip and in the greater Las Vegas-area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Linda Evangelista returns to modeling for first time since procedure she says disfigured her

After a long hiatus, supermodel Linda Evangelista is returning to the runway. Evangelista, 57, posted on Instagram that she will be walking in a "special fashion show" for the fashion house Fendi in September 2022. The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Fendi baguette bag. She also shared a new photo from part of the campaign that will accompany the special presentation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a boy; why she kept it a secret

It’s been a wild week with celebrity news. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian and serial cheater Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate. The internet could not believe the news, but a representative for Koko confirmed the reports, asking for privacy. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they said, adding “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” per E!. Twenty-four hours later, we now know the sex of the baby, with a source telling E!, that it’s a boy. The insider also shared insight into why the 37-year-old kept it a secret.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
EW.com

Nolan Neal, contestant on America's Got Talent and The Voice, dies at 41

Nolan Neal, a contestant on both America's Got Talent and The Voice, died Monday at the age of 41, EW has confirmed. The southern rock singer was discovered dead in his Nashville apartment just after 8 p.m. local time, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Neal's roommate found him deceased in his bedroom after receiving a call from the singer's mother expressing concern after not hearing from him.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Glee Actor Blake Jenner Arrested on DUI Charge in California

Former Glee star Blake Jenner has been arrested and charged with DUI. The actor caught the attention of police in the Burbank, California area when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light last Saturday, per TMZ. Upon conducting a safety check, it was discovered the 29-year-old actor was...
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp confirms Will Byers is gay

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has revealed his character Will Byers is gay. After previously addressing fan speculation around Will’s sexuality and saying it was “up to the audience’s interpretation”, Schnapp has since confirmed rumours. “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jhené Aiko, Who's Expecting a Baby with Partner Big Sean, Shares Stunning New Maternity Photo

The "Sativa" singer, 34 — who is expecting a baby with longtime partner Big Sean — showed off her baby bump on Instagram Friday. In a celestial photograph, Aiko posed nude as she cradled her stomach. Gold streaks were edited over her body, which was set against a space-like backdrop. She tagged photographer Renee Rodriguez in the picture and captioned the post with a single shooting-star emoji.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Getting a Huge New Attraction

Las Vegas has long been the land where everything is bigger than life. Nobody builds an intimate, subtle venue in Sin City and certainly not on the Las Vegas Strip where every resort casino seems designed to be more impressive than the last one. Walking or driving down the Strip...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy