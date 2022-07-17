Jackson Holliday goes No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Draft

Jackson Holliday was considered one of the top prospects heading into the start of the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday evening .

It didn’t take the shortstop and son of former MLB great Matt Holliday long to hear his name called. The Stilwater High School product went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles .

Per MLB.com , Holliday was the No. 2 overall prospect in the class behind outfielder Druw Jones. Interestingly enough, Jones father (Andruw) was also a star in MLB for the Atlanta Braves. Jones ultimately went No. 2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for Jackson Holliday, he was dominant in his final high school season — hitting .685 with 17 homers and 79 RBI while stealing 30 bases in just 40 games. He set the high school record with 89 hits in a season, surpassing MLB star J. T. Realmuto in the process.

MLB world reacts to Baltimore Orioles drafting Jackson Holliday

