New York City, NY

Match Recap | Red Bulls 0-1 NYCFC

nycfc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Football Club Goals: Castellanos 69’. New York City Football Club had a Hudson River Derby on Sunday against Red Bulls. A tense affair saw a goalless first half. NYCFC took the lead in the second half after a delightful pass from Santiago Rodríguez found Taty Castellanos to score....

www.nycfc.com

