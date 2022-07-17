Match Recap | Red Bulls 0-1 NYCFC

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 today in Melbourne as the two Premier League clubs continued their pre-season preparations.United have enjoyed their trip to Australia so far, with heavy wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, as Erik ten Hag gets to grips with his new squad and despite the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. And that form continued after goals by Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho took the game away from Palace and gave Ten Hag’s new-look front-line a major confidence boost.Palace have Covid and injury troubles but still fielded plenty of talent with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line alongside Jordan Ayew. The 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei got a start, as did 20-year-old Killian Phillips and 19-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but they could not stop the Eagles from going down at the MCG, despite the consolation goal by Joel Ward. Read More Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Manchester United alongside Cristiano RonaldoBarcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO