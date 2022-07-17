ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

SPOTLIGHT: Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament Returns

By Jeana Gondek
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChsLP_0gj1lnO000
The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament Sun rises over Jim King Park & Sisters Creek. (Photo credit: City of Jacksonville - Government)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The 42nd edition of the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament returns for one full day of fishing Friday at Jim King Park and Boat Ramp at Sisters Creek. Overall, there are plenty of events going on in Duval County this weekend, from the July Sip & Stroll downtown Thursday to the Jax Beach Summer Arts Market at the Seawalk Pavilion on Saturday and plenty of live music and other things to do in between.

Here’s a list of some of the weekend events happening in and around the Jacksonville area:

Thursday, July 21st:

July Sip & Stroll - Southbank Riverwalk: 5pm - 8pm

North Beaches Art Walk - Beaches Town Center: 5pm - 9pm

Iration and Atmosphere - St. Augustine Amphitheatre: 5pm

Comedy Showcase - Ink Factory Brewing: 6:30pm

The Band Be Easy - Grape and Grain Exchange: 8pm - 11pm

Summer Movie Nights - BrewHound Dog Park + Bar: 8:15 pm

Friday, July 22nd:

Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament - Jim King Park and Boat Ramp: 6:30am - 5:30pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 121 Financial Ballpark: 7:05pm

Pure Prairie League, Firefall and Orleans - Florida Theatre: 8pm

The Band Be Easy - Monkey’s Uncle Tavern: 9:30pm - 1:30am

Rusty Shine - VooSwar: 9:30pm - 1am

The Main Event - Improv Comedy for Everyone! - First Coast Comedy: 7:30pm - 9 pm

Saturday, July 23rd:

Jr. Angler Offshore Tournament - Jim King Park and Boat Ramp: 7:30am - 5pm

Hometown Hero’s Ride - Adamec Harley Davidson of St. Augustine 8:30 a.m.

Jax Beach Summer Arts Market - Seawalk Pavilion: 10am - 4pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 121 Financial Ballpark: 6:35pm

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Carolina Cobras - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena: 7pm

The Main Event - Improv Comedy for Everyone! - First Coast Comedy: 7:30pm - 9 pm

Second Shot Band - VooSwar: 9:30pm - 1am

Sunday, July 24th:

Reggae Sunday - Wicked Barley Brewing Company: 11am - 7pm

Summer Movie Classics Series “The Princess Bride” - Florida Theatre: 2pm

Shine A Light Concert & 5K for Ukraine - St. Augustine Amphitheatre: 5pm

Acoustic Night - Bull Memorial Park: 6pm - 8pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 121 Financial Ballpark: 6:35pm

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit in review for one of area’s first Scramblers restaurants

Pending approval, Scramblers will renovate a former clothing store and card shop in Deerwood Village Mall for a 140-seat breakfast-lunch restaurant as the first of five planned by the Ohio restaurant company. Skyline Construction Inc. is shown as the contractor for the $550,414 job to renovate 3,318 square feet of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
cw34.com

Gov. DeSantis grants $6.5 million to launch Civics Academies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $6.5 million launch for the Career Pathways for Public Service Initiative in a news conference on Monday in Jacksonville. The news conference was held at the Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) which—alongside Polk State College and Broward College—were selected...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Natural Beauty Fest’ returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to celebrate YOU this weekend because Jacksonville’s first natural hair festival is back!. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23, at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center on 13611 Normandy Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. With four DJs, four stages,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville housing starts among leaders in the U.S.

A supply shortage is a major contributor to the housing crunch as the Northeast Florida population grows. Metro Jacksonville’s population has grown 1.31% to 1.314 million so far in 2022, according to research by macrotrends.net. In 2021, the metro population was 1.297 million, up 1.33% from 2020. While it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Jacksonville Daily Record

Costco to open St. Johns County store Aug. 3

Costco Wholesale plans to open its new St. Johns County store at 8 a.m. Aug. 3. Jacksonville Daily Record news partner News4Jax.com reported the opening July 18. The store is at 655 World Commerce Parkway across the street from Buc-ee’s at southwest Interstate 95 and International Golf Parkway. In...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingfish#Improv Comedy#Jacksonville Sharks#Beaches#Fl#The July Sip Stroll#Pure Prairie League#The Main Event
WOKV

The Florida Department of Health issues a warning for blue-green algae in St. Johns County

St. Johns County FL — Algae that can make people sick is in bloom at Racy Point in the St. Johns River, just north of Hastings. Officials from the Florida Department of Health advise residents and visitors to avoid the water where blue-green algae is present. The health alert is based on a water sample taken on July 13th. This kind of algae contains a harmful cyanotoxin, which can cause rashes, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rashes, and respiratory irritation for humans and animals, according to the FDOH. These types of algae blooms have a bluish, bright green color, may have frothy surface foam, and can smell like rotting plants.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Lauren Fox

Middleburg brothers arrested on drug charges

Richard Finley's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Timothy Finley's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Brothers Timothy Finley, 49, and Richard Finley, 51, were arrested at Robert King Road in Middleburg on Sunday for drug charges after a confidential informant purchased methamphetamine and fentanyl from them, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
WOKV

Gradual warming trend with more widely scattered storms

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — We’re continuing our gradual warming trend as storms become more widely scattered for the next several days. On Tuesday, many spots didn’t get a whole lot of rain, but some neighborhoods saw as much as an inch or more of rainfall. There were also some spectacular rainbows and beautiful orange sunset pictures from Tuesday evening!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
News4Jax.com

Keep you and your family safe from dangerous wildlife

The Rattlesnake Conservancy is a non-profit organization based out of the heart of Jacksonville whose mission is to advance the protection of rattlesnakes, and their habitat, through research and education. We offer several educational programs and opportunities to people in northeast Florida, teach venomous handling classes throughout the United States, and participate in important research initiatives meant to support our mission. While rattlesnakes are often feared and misunderstood, they’re a very important species who play a vital role in their ecosystems and provide countless benefits to the environment and to people!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy