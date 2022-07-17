ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Newman, Chavis lead Pirates over Rockies, 8-3

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqrh3_0gj1liyN00
Newman, Chavis lead Pirates over Rockies, 8-3 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bryse Wilson works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

DENVER — Kyle Newman and Michael Chavis had three hits apiece, and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended their 12-game road trip with a 8-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Jason Delay and Jason Marisnick also had two hits and Tyler Beede (1-1) pitched two innings of relief for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh had a season-high 16 hits to end a four-game skid and finish its 11-day, four-city trip 6-6.Elías Díaz doubled and tripled for Colorado, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Brendan Rodgers and C.J. Cron had two hits each and Austin Gomber allowed three runs -- two earned -- in five innings of work for the Rockies.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Pirates' Tyler Heineman sitting versus Rockies Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Tyler Heineman in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Heineman will sit out Sunday's contest while Jason Delay starts at catcher and bats ninth. Heineman is slated for 76 more plate appearances this season according to numberFire's models, with 7 runs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

How Devers, other Red Sox fared in MLB All-Star Game

The stars were out Tuesday night in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez represented the Boston Red Sox at this year's Midsummer Classic. Devers got the start at third base while Bogaerts and Martinez came off the bench for the American League.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo starting for Pittsburgh Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates will start Diego Castillo as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Castillo will bat fifth and cover right field in Sunday's game while Cal Mitchell takes the evening off. Castillo has a $3,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

White Sox Crush Twins 11-0 to Win Big Series Before All-Star Break

The Chicago White Sox shelled the Minnesota Twins 11-0 in Sunday’s series finale. Dylan Cease threw a masterpiece and the Sox offense supported him with 3 home runs. The White Sox closed the gap in the AL Central dvision to three games after taking three of four from the first-place Twins. Chicago enters the second half with a 46-46 record.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Fidel Montero steals home in DSL showdown

Editor’s Note: We’re giving Dan the week off from his standard weekly minor league recaps since he’s been hard at work on our MLB Draft Coverage, so we’ll just be recapping yesterday’s DSL action today. Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Off until July 22nd. Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
MLB
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
118K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy