Newman, Chavis lead Pirates over Rockies, 8-3 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bryse Wilson works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

DENVER — Kyle Newman and Michael Chavis had three hits apiece, and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended their 12-game road trip with a 8-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Jason Delay and Jason Marisnick also had two hits and Tyler Beede (1-1) pitched two innings of relief for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh had a season-high 16 hits to end a four-game skid and finish its 11-day, four-city trip 6-6.Elías Díaz doubled and tripled for Colorado, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Brendan Rodgers and C.J. Cron had two hits each and Austin Gomber allowed three runs -- two earned -- in five innings of work for the Rockies.

