>Exeter Township PD Searching Statewide For Missing 91-Year-Old Man. (Reading, PA) -- Exeter Township Police are searching for a 91-year-old man. Police say James Tomasi, left Wellington Court in Reading Saturday, July 16th. State Police issued a missing / endangered person alert for him as they say he might be at risk of harm or injury and might be confused. He was driving a 2012 maroon Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania plates. Tomasi is white, five-foot-five and has white hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing glasses, a blue-green T-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Exeter Township Police.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO