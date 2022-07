CHESAPEAKE, Va. - There's a major milestone in the I-64 widening and High Rise Bridge expansion project. The new High Rise Bridge opened to traffic starting Saturday. It's been under construction for the last couple of years and now that it's opening, the wider and taller bridge will help ease the flow of traffic. So if you're heading from Suffolk towards Virginia Beach, you'll never have to wait for a bridge opening again.

