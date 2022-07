INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday morning for the murder of Eli Hickerson, who died Monday evening after being shot on eastbound I-70. 22-year-old Dion Kimbrough was arrested by Indiana State Police and is now sitting in the Marion County Jail. This was not Kimbrough’s first run-in with the law. When arrested, he was wearing an ankle monitor. Detectives also found another felony arrest warrant for him that was the result of a different crime.

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO