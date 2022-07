The Toronto Maple Leafs’ window to win is closing fast; with it, the best chance to win a Stanley Cup in a generation will be gone. Unfortunately, not many are willing to accept that as a cold, hard fact. In a recent article, Maple Leafs’ Comedy of Errors was Avoidable , I put forth some of my opinions about the team’s poor decisions when free agency opened. It seemed to hit a nerve. Some people seemed to take the article as a personal attack and defended Kyle Dubas. Why do some fans only view this team with rose-coloured glasses and believe Dubas can do no wrong?

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO