FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A weather system will continue to move through the region into late tonight bringing the chance of more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Some of the showers will be slow movers and isolated heavy rain is possible. As the system moves east on Monday,rain chances will end and hot and muggy weather will be with us for much of the week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO