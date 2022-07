The heart of the city's Russian-speaking Brighton Beach neighborhood will be renamed after Ukraine. As soon as Mayor Eric Adams signs off on the bill, New York City will officially rename the corner of Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue "Ukrainian Way." The two avenues intersect at the heart of Brooklyn's neighborhood, once called "Little Odessa," and known for a large concentration of Russian-speakers and immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO