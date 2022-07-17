Update: Woman killed in Northshore hit and run, no idea who she is

Update: LSP says the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Amanda Hyneman of Pearl River.

Cops are asking for help finding the driver that hit a woman and left her for dead on the Northshore. They also want assistance identifying the dead woman.

"This morning, shortly after 2:40 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Hwy 190 northbound near Judge Tanner Boulevard in St.

Tammany Parish," Trooper William Huggins said. "The incident claimed the life of an unidentified female."

The woman was located on the northbound side of 190 with severe injuries.

"She was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The cause of death is still under investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office."

Huggins asks anyone with information related to the incident or the unidentified female to please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.