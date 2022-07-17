ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacombe, LA

Northshore cops make 'high level' drug bust after alleged dealer runs stop sign

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EheH6_0gj1iLyP00
Photo credit STPSO

Authorities say they made a big drug arrest in Lacombe after a driver ran a stop sign and failed to use his turn signal when making a turn.

"Thanks to proactive policing, deputies with the St.

Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a high level drug dealer over the weekend," STPSO Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release Sunday.

She says around 8:00pm Saturday night, deputies made a traffic stop near the intersection of N 18th Street and Beulah Street in Lacombe.

"Further investigation and a vehicle search led to the discovery of approximately two pounds of marijuana, 30.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, a semi-automatic pistol, an AR style semi-automatic pistol, and $2,986.00 in US currency which was believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales."

Carboni wrote that the driver of the silver Honda Accord has been identified as 24 year old Jason Peter Leblanc.

He is a current Baton Rouge resident and originally from Lacombe.

Jason Leblanc was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for the following:

1 count of LRS 14:95E Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of CDS

1 count of LRS 40:966A Possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

1 count of LRS 40:1041 Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

1 count of LRS 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count of LRS 40:967C Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

1 count of LRS 32:123B Stop Sign

1 count of LRS 32:79 Highway Laned for Travel

1 count of LRS 32:104 Turn Signal

1 count of LRS 47:508 Expired Registration

1 count of LRS 32:415 Driving Under suspension

"This is yet another example of how proactive policing results in criminals being arrested and drugs being taken off our streets,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I applaud these deputies and we will not tolerate individuals who choose to deal drugs in our community.”

Comments / 1

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
