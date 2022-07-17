ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crownpoint, NM

Navajo Nation President signs pandemic aid agreement

By KRWG
krwg.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 4

knau.org

Uncontrolled COVID spread reported in dozens of Navajo Nation communities

Navajo Nation health officials say 58 reservation communities have uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. They include Chinle, Ganado, Kayenta and Tuba City. It comes as the tribe reports nearly 330 new known cases over a three-day period that ended Monday. Officials say two deaths from the virus were also confirmed. Ten...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Source New Mexico

The two people behind the election denial movement in New Mexico

David Clements said it’s time to start the executions. Speaking to a crowd of dozens at the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Rio Rancho, Clements and his wife Erin outlined their theories that the 2020 election was stolen and told the crowd that massive voter fraud is a pervasive problem in New Mexico’s election system today. Then David Clements told the crowd what he thinks should be done to fix it.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Government Technology

New Mexico Call Center at 64% Vacancy Rate Boosts Pay

(TNS) — Persistent staffing shortages at the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center, which have created job vacancy rates as high as 67 percent, have prompted officials to make big changes intended to keep employees in their jobs and to recruit new workers to fill critical positions. The overtaxed...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
930 AM KMPT

So Many Moving to Montana, But Do They Share Our Values?

We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.
MONTANA STATE
KRQE News 13

How much cash does moviemaking bring to New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Stranger Things, Breaking Bad, Army of the Dead . . . the list of films and T.V. shows shot in New Mexico goes on and on. State officials have touted the industry as a moneymaker and job supplier. So just how much does the industry bring to New Mexico?
INCOME TAX
fox10phoenix.com

Hoover Dam explosion, fire caught on tourist video

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Democratic Party Extends ‘A Warm Thank You to Karrin Taylor Robson for Her Longtime Financial Support to Help Elect Democratic Candidates’

The Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) issued a statement this recently thanking Karrin Taylor Robson for contributing money to Democrats in recent years while a Republican. “The Arizona Democratic Party would like to extend a warm ‘thank you’ to Karrin Taylor Robson for her longtime financial support to help elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot,” said the press release. The ADP said Robson is “a big funder of Arizona Democrats, funneling thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates as recently as 2020.”
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

COVID-19 levels high in all Northern Arizona counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show high levels of COVID-19 transmission throughout most of Arizona, including all counties in the northern half of the state. The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public places due to the high community levels. Community levels are calculated from new cases,...
ARIZONA STATE
krwg.org

Pattern Energy acquires energy transmission line project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based renewable energy developer has acquired a transmission line project that will link its massive wind farms in east-central New Mexico with more populated markets across the West. Permitting for the line has been in the works for years. Pattern Energy already has invested billions in its infrastructure in New Mexico. And now company officials say the SunZia transmission line will enable access to more than 3,000 megawatts of wind power. That's enough to meet the needs of more than 2.5 million people. Once complete, the bi-directional high-voltage line will span 550 miles from New Mexico to Arizona.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17 heat associated fatalities were registered this year through the first week of July, with another 126 under investigation. About two-thirds of the deaths involved people who were outdoors. Other cities around the U.S. and the world are also sweating through earlier, more intense and longer lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warning. Record high temperatures currently grip Europe, with London officials asking people to stay home and wildfires raging in Spain, France and elsewhere. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the number of heat associated deaths reported during the first half are far greater those recorded during the same period in past years. There were 11 such fatalities in the first six months of 2021 with 107 more under investigation; four during that period in 2020 with another 48 under investigation; and three in 2019 with 27 more under investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
kunm.org

Let's talk about how the legacy of January 6th is changing politics in New Mexico

Let's Talk New Mexico 7/21 8a: As the January 6th hearings come to a close, the fallout from the Capital riot and lies about the 2020 presidential election are continuing to influence New Mexico politics. From the actions of state politicians who joined in the effort to overturn the 2020 election, to calls for greater voter restrictions, to the Otero County Commission’s refusal to certify the results of June’s primary elections, it’s clear that our state’s political landscape has changed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

