Baltimore Orioles pick Jackson Holliday No. 1 overall in 2022 MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Holliday heard from agent Scott Boras that his son was about to be picked first in baseball’s amateur draft, and the 2007 batting champion didn’t let on. “That was kind of cool,” Jackson Holliday said later. “He’s like, ‘All right, you’re just going to find out.’ That was really, really neat, and something I’ll probably never forget.” Jackson watched on television about 30 seconds later Sunday when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Baltimore chose the 18-year-old shortstop first overall. The only other son of a major leaguer to be a top pick was Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO