Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles pick Jackson Holliday No. 1 overall in 2022 MLB Draft

By Matt Vautour
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
In a draft that could feature the sons of several former MLB All-Stars, the Baltimore Orioles chose Jackson Holliday, the son of former Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Holliday is...

The Associated Press

Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Holliday heard from agent Scott Boras that his son was about to be picked first in baseball’s amateur draft, and the 2007 batting champion didn’t let on. “That was kind of cool,” Jackson Holliday said later. “He’s like, ‘All right, you’re just going to find out.’ That was really, really neat, and something I’ll probably never forget.” Jackson watched on television about 30 seconds later Sunday when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Baltimore chose the 18-year-old shortstop first overall. The only other son of a major leaguer to be a top pick was Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

What to know before the Orioles make the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft

For someone who has been involved in this position as often as anyone in baseball, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias is not a huge fan. “It’s a heck of a thing, picking 1-1,” Elias said last week. “I don’t really like doing it.” Having the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, as the Orioles do Sunday, means having the league’s worst record the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Adam Crampton gets selected by the Baltimore Orioles

Stanford shortstop Adam Crampton is the latest Stanford Cardinal to hear his name called during the 2022 MLB Draft. While he's extremely savvy at the plate he isn't the most powerful. However, that is not where he has his biggest impact, as Crampton is one of the best defensive players in the country. He was selected in the ninth round with the No. 257 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Orioles select 7-foot LHP Jared Beck in MLB draft

Among the Baltimore Orioles' 10 selections on the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft Tuesday was Jared Beck, a left-handed pitcher from Division II Saint Leo University in Florida. What sets Beck apart? He's taller than most NBA players. Listed at 7 feet tall, Beck would become the tallest...
BALTIMORE, MD
CowbellCorner

2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State RHP Preston Johnson Drafted in the Seventh Round by the Baltimore Orioles

Beef is heading to Baltimore, as the outstanding Mississippi State RHP was selected at No. 197 overall in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. Preston Johnson played in 22 games for the Bulldogs as a reliever in 2021 and posted a 4-0 record with a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings pitched. Johnson allowed 16 runs, 14 of which were earned, on 25 hits. The talented right-hander struck out 50 and walked 14 in 2021 for MSU.
BALTIMORE, MD
