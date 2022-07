Thanks to the “Code Red” swell in the Southern Pacific, Southern California has solid SW swell on the way. Watch out for the South Winds and fog that have been bogging down the AM surf in the Orange County SD area. Also, the tide has been swinging negative in the mornings, so plan accordingly around spots that like the low tide. Water temps have cooled off slightly from a few weeks ago, but still in the high 60’s.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO