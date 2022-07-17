ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man critical after Parkway Village shooting

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after a shooting at South Perkins and Cottonwood Road.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic man around five feet, two inches tall. He fled the scene in a white pickup truck and was last seen in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Call (901)-528-CASH if you have any information.

