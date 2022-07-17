Man critical after Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after a shooting at South Perkins and Cottonwood Road.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m.
Police said the suspect is a Hispanic man around five feet, two inches tall. He fled the scene in a white pickup truck and was last seen in a white shirt and blue jeans.
Call (901)-528-CASH if you have any information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0