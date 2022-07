SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s going to be a little windy across the region. Wind gusts will range from 35 mph in the southeast to near 45 mph up north and out west. Wind Advisories will be in effect for much of northern and central South Dakota until 8 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 mph. Other than that, we’ll stay warm across the region but not nearly as hot as yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO