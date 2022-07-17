ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

Castellanos, Johnson help NYCFC beat Red Bulls

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0gj1gcHi00

HARRISON, N.J. — Valentin Castellanos scored a goal and Sean Johnson had four saves to lead New York City FC to a 1-0 victory Sunday over the New York Red Bulls.

Castellanos’ game-winner came in the 69th minute to seal the win for NYCFC (11-4-5). Santiago Rodriguez had an assist on the goal.

NYCFC outshot the Red Bulls (9-6-6) 18-13, with nine shots on goal to four for the Red Bulls.

Johnson saved all four shots he faced for NYCFC. Carlos Miguel saved eight of the nine shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

NYCFC plays at home on Saturday against Inter Miami, while the Red Bulls will visit Austin on Sunday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

The Hockey Writers

3 Blue Jackets Prospects Who Could Earn Roster Spots in 2022-23

The 2022 NHL Draft has passed and free agency is in full swing. Since the only moves the Columbus Blue Jackets are expected to make going forward are small trades to clear up cap space, it seems like it’s time to start looking toward the upcoming season. As Cole Sillinger proved last season, training camp can bring quite a few surprises. There are a few young players who will almost certainly make the opening night roster like Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg. There are even more young players looking to fight for an unexpected NHL opportunity. Let’s take a look at three prospects who have a strong shot at making the lineup when the puck drops on the 2022-23 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

