ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Briggs: Tiger Woods and Toledo's great sports regret

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgojX_0gj1gZaP00

Inside the wood-paneled locker room at Inverness Club, there’s a nameplate saving a spot for Tiger Woods.

Call it a wishful tribute.

If the old Dorr Street club has any regrets, one of them no doubt is that the legend among golfing legends has never played a competitive round on its fabled course.

And an emotional British Open that had the feel of Woods’ St. Andrews farewell reaffirmed the obvious: He probably never will.

That might go down as a footnote in Woods’ wondrous career, but, on a local note, it’s hard not to feel a little wistful.

So much of the magic of Inverness is its history, each step on the immaculate grounds part of a walk back in time.

Reach back into the grab bag of the sport’s greats, and, no matter who you pick, Inverness has a story to tell.

Jack Nicklaus? He played his first U.S. Open there in 1957 and still remembers it like it was last summer.

“I played with Freddie Wampler and Tommy Jacobs, and I was 17 years old,” he recalled a few years ago. “I hit a 3-wood and a 7-iron on the green to 35 feet and holed it for a birdie. Parred the second hole, parred the third hole, which was the little par-3, and then my name went up on the board. I managed to make double bogey on the fourth hole, the long par-4, and was never to be seen again.”

Arnold Palmer? Same as Jack — who, incidentally, first met Arnie at Sylvania Country Club at the 1954 Ohio Amateur — he played there in four majors, then at the U.S. Senior Open in 2003.

Byron Nelson? He was Inverness’ head pro from 1939 to 1944, a period during which he won three of his five majors. Lord Byron continued to call the club his home course until his death in 2006.

Ben Hogan? He was the guy Nelson beat out for the teaching position, and yet a big part of Inverness lore just the same. Four times, the nine-time major winner paired with Jimmy Demaret to capture the Inverness Invitational Four-Ball, the team event that stood as one of the PGA Tour’s marquee tournaments from 1935 to 1952.

Walter Hagen? He headlined the U.S. Open field in 1920, when Inverness famously became the first club to open its clubhouse to the pros. (Previously, the pros were seen as beneath the old-money clubs that hosted their tournaments and not so much as allowed into the locker rooms.) As a show of their gratitude, Hagen took up a collection among the players to present Inverness with a grand cathedral clock. It still ticks in the clubhouse foyer.

We could keep going, but we’d be here awhile. Bobby Jones. Sam Snead. Gene Sarazen. Gary Player. Tom Watson. Lee Trevino. Nick Faldo. Harry Vardon. Seve Ballesteros. All played in at least one of the club’s six majors.

Even Tiger’s biggest contemporary rival, Phil Mickelson, made his mark there, finishing sixth in his first PGA Championship in 1993.

In all, I’d argue 18 of the 20 greatest men’s golfers ever have played at Inverness. (Think about that. How many venues have hosted almost all of the greats in their sport’s history? In addition to a few other courses — including St. Andrews — maybe Wrigley Field and Fenway Park? Truly, Inverness is a living, breathing museum.)

The exceptions are Rory McIlroy (even with Sunday’s heartache, the four-time major winner belongs on the list) and, of course, Tiger.

Too bad.

You can’t write the story of golf without Inverness or Tiger, who, of course, is joined only by Nicklaus in the GOAT debate.

But, alas, their chapters might never intersect.

Inverness left the major championship stage in 1993, just before Tiger first stepped onto it at the 1995 Masters. Now, just as the storied Toledo club has rejoined the conversation, Tiger — now 46 with a body that has been broken and rebuilt more times than a shed in Tornado Alley — is on the home stretch.

Not for nothing was he brought to tears as he walked up the 18th fairway on Friday. It’s hard enough for Tiger to imagine being back at St. Andrews in five years, let alone still playing in the 2030s, when the stars may very well align to deliver a U.S. Open to Inverness.

“I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” Woods told reporters. “I certainly feel that I’ll be able to play more British Opens, but I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here. So the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me.”

It was a beautiful moment, even as it was a reminder that time waits for no man.

No course, either. Not even Inverness.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Canal Boats at Providence Metropark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks travels down to Providence Metropark and hitches a ride on a canal boat while learning about the history of the boats in northwest Ohio. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

“Pizza Palooza” Returns To Centennial Terrace July 22nd & 23rd

WHO HAS THE BEST PIZZA IN NORTHWEST OHIO? That question will be answered on July 22nd & 23rd at the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce and Centennial Terrace’s 10th annual Pizza Palooza presented by Grogan’s Towne and Sofo Foods! The event will take place at Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd. Sylvania, Ohio on Friday, July 22nd from 5:00PM-11:00PM and Saturday, July 3rd from 4:00PM-11:00PM.
SYLVANIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Sports
thetoledojournal.com

Fundraiser for Dr. Carnel Smith’s 20th Annual free summer football camp held at The Trunk Social Club

It’s that time again and the official months of summer are upon us. This means it’s also time for Dr. Carnel Smith’s, Annual Summer Football Camp. Beginning on Monday June 13, and for the rest of the week, the Football Camp will be in session at Scott High School. To help fund this project there was a stupendous fundraiser at the Trunk Social Club, which is located in north Toledo, out Stickney, on Friday night May 27, 2022. More than 150 people dropped in and out throughout the evening to contribute to the cause and enjoy the congenial atmosphere that was overflowing with old-school soul music, delicious eats, and Bulldog Fever! It was a happy crowd that was only completed when Dr. Carnel Smith and his wife, Celeste, arrived, that’s when the party really got started.
TOLEDO, OH
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Town is One of the Best Places to Retire in America

Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
toledo.com

National Hot Dog Week Returns to Tony Packo’s

Tony Packo’s® is once again thrilled to wish all its guest “Happy National Hot Dog Week!”. From July 18th through July 24th Toledo’s iconic hot dog eatery will once again be celebrating National Hot Dog Week at all five Packo’s restaurant locations. During those dates,...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Gary Player
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Lee Trevino
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Sam Snead
Person
Jack Nicklaus
13abc.com

Toledo Zoo announces new details for ZOOtoDO

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo has announced more details about the upcoming ZOOtoDO event. According to the Zoo, this year’s theme will be ‘Wild in Rio!’ and will offer some new surprises. “Every year we seek to offer innovative elements to our fan-favorite event,” said...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Effort underway to save The Sundance drive-in on Navarre in Oregon

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - When the sun goes down, the projection light goes on, but what if the drive-in went dark for good?. The future of The Sundance Drive-In on Navarre Ave. in Oregon is a little out of focus. Keven Christy, owner of Great Eastern Theatre Company, spent decades...
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Downtown Toledo's Spitzer and Nicholas buildings ready for redevelopment

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of downtown Toledo's oldest buildings are finally ready to be redeveloped. The Lucas County Land Bank released a request for proposals Monday for the long-vacant Spitzer and Nicholas buildings. The Land Bank acquired both properties in 2020 through tax foreclosure after they were abandoned by their out-of-state owner Koray Ergur.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inverness Club#Dorr Street#British#Sylvania Country Club
13abc.com

Does a four-day work week sound far-fetched? Not for this Maumee company

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - To most of us, a four-day work week sounds nice, but unattainable. Well, not for Miller Diversified employees. They still work the regular 40-hours a week and get every Friday off. Miller Diversified employees used to work regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours Monday through...
MAUMEE, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Celebrates 170th Birthday with Night Market and Party

Findlay Market is commemorating a big milestone this weekend. The oldest continuously operated public market in Ohio is celebrating its 170th anniversary on July 23 with a "Birthday Bash" and night market. From 10 a.m.-9 p.m., partygoers can check out live music, wandering entertainers, kid-friendly activities, a panel about the...
FINDLAY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOL 11

Fatal crash reported on Detroit and Nesslewood

TOLEDO, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Nesslewood Avenue. A motorcycle was involved. A 53-year-old was killed in the crash. That person's name has not been released. According to a police report, the driver...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy