Briggs: Tiger Woods and Toledo's great sports regret

Inside the wood-paneled locker room at Inverness Club, there’s a nameplate saving a spot for Tiger Woods.

Call it a wishful tribute.

If the old Dorr Street club has any regrets, one of them no doubt is that the legend among golfing legends has never played a competitive round on its fabled course.

And an emotional British Open that had the feel of Woods’ St. Andrews farewell reaffirmed the obvious: He probably never will.

That might go down as a footnote in Woods’ wondrous career, but, on a local note, it’s hard not to feel a little wistful.

So much of the magic of Inverness is its history, each step on the immaculate grounds part of a walk back in time.

Reach back into the grab bag of the sport’s greats, and, no matter who you pick, Inverness has a story to tell.

Jack Nicklaus? He played his first U.S. Open there in 1957 and still remembers it like it was last summer.

“I played with Freddie Wampler and Tommy Jacobs, and I was 17 years old,” he recalled a few years ago. “I hit a 3-wood and a 7-iron on the green to 35 feet and holed it for a birdie. Parred the second hole, parred the third hole, which was the little par-3, and then my name went up on the board. I managed to make double bogey on the fourth hole, the long par-4, and was never to be seen again.”

Arnold Palmer? Same as Jack — who, incidentally, first met Arnie at Sylvania Country Club at the 1954 Ohio Amateur — he played there in four majors, then at the U.S. Senior Open in 2003.

Byron Nelson? He was Inverness’ head pro from 1939 to 1944, a period during which he won three of his five majors. Lord Byron continued to call the club his home course until his death in 2006.

Ben Hogan? He was the guy Nelson beat out for the teaching position, and yet a big part of Inverness lore just the same. Four times, the nine-time major winner paired with Jimmy Demaret to capture the Inverness Invitational Four-Ball, the team event that stood as one of the PGA Tour’s marquee tournaments from 1935 to 1952.

Walter Hagen? He headlined the U.S. Open field in 1920, when Inverness famously became the first club to open its clubhouse to the pros. (Previously, the pros were seen as beneath the old-money clubs that hosted their tournaments and not so much as allowed into the locker rooms.) As a show of their gratitude, Hagen took up a collection among the players to present Inverness with a grand cathedral clock. It still ticks in the clubhouse foyer.

We could keep going, but we’d be here awhile. Bobby Jones. Sam Snead. Gene Sarazen. Gary Player. Tom Watson. Lee Trevino. Nick Faldo. Harry Vardon. Seve Ballesteros. All played in at least one of the club’s six majors.

Even Tiger’s biggest contemporary rival, Phil Mickelson, made his mark there, finishing sixth in his first PGA Championship in 1993.

In all, I’d argue 18 of the 20 greatest men’s golfers ever have played at Inverness. (Think about that. How many venues have hosted almost all of the greats in their sport’s history? In addition to a few other courses — including St. Andrews — maybe Wrigley Field and Fenway Park? Truly, Inverness is a living, breathing museum.)

The exceptions are Rory McIlroy (even with Sunday’s heartache, the four-time major winner belongs on the list) and, of course, Tiger.

Too bad.

You can’t write the story of golf without Inverness or Tiger, who, of course, is joined only by Nicklaus in the GOAT debate.

But, alas, their chapters might never intersect.

Inverness left the major championship stage in 1993, just before Tiger first stepped onto it at the 1995 Masters. Now, just as the storied Toledo club has rejoined the conversation, Tiger — now 46 with a body that has been broken and rebuilt more times than a shed in Tornado Alley — is on the home stretch.

Not for nothing was he brought to tears as he walked up the 18th fairway on Friday. It’s hard enough for Tiger to imagine being back at St. Andrews in five years, let alone still playing in the 2030s, when the stars may very well align to deliver a U.S. Open to Inverness.

“I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” Woods told reporters. “I certainly feel that I’ll be able to play more British Opens, but I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here. So the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me.”

It was a beautiful moment, even as it was a reminder that time waits for no man.

No course, either. Not even Inverness.