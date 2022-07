ST. PAUL — The Toledo Mud Hens' game at the St. Paul Saints on Sunday was suspended with two outs in the top of the first inning and the Mud Hens out to a 1-0 lead.

Before the suspension, Derek Hill tripled and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Lester.

The game will resume at a date to be determined when St. Paul visits Toledo in September for six-game series which runs Sept. 6 to 11 at Fifth Third Field.