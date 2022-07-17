ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fantasy Wonderland of 500,000 Balloons Gives Sick Kids Most Uplifting Fundraising Event Ever – LOOK

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday and Saturday, a hotel in Orlando came alive with vibrant colors and breathtaking flair after more than 400 balloon artists from around the world constructed a wonderland to benefit sick children. The ballroom in the Hyatt hotel became a life-sized replica of Give Kids The World Village—a...

