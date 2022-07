Changes at NBC10 Boston mean WBTS viewers have to bid farewell to a favorite news anchor. Shannon Mulaire is leaving NBC10 Boston, much to the surprise and speculation of her followers. Viewers are now wondering why she left on her own accord or if she was given the ax. The news has disappointed many NBC10 viewers due to the lack of an official announcement. Some want to know what happened to Shannon Mulaire, who had been MIA from the studio for a few weeks. We reveal all the latest updates on Shannon Mulaire here.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO