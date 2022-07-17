Police respond to shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple police departments responded to Greenwood Park Mall. Multiple people are dead, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Survivors of Sunday’s mass shooting said Tuesday, regaining their belongings is much easier than regaining their sense of safety. When a 20-year-old gunman opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall’s food court on Sunday, shoppers left hundreds of items behind as they ran for cover. Police said they recovered about 200 belongings within the crime scene. Survivors picked up those items at the Greenwood Police Department’s training center on Loews Boulevard on Tuesday.
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the three people who died as a result of Sunday’s shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. The coroner’s office says Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda were husband and wife. Police identified the...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The doors to Greenwood Park Mall reopened by 11 a.m. Tuesday, and I-Team 8 walked through the shopping center to get a feel for the mood of the people inside. I-Team 8 found most stores open and ready for customers, a handful of stores were closed,...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy during a gun sale gone awry in April, Indianapolis police say. Michael Duerson III died shortly after the shooting in a local hospital. Jayden L. Jennings, 18, was detained Monday, and...
UPDATE: The Johnson County Coroner’s Office has finished conducting autopsies. Victims Pedro Pineda, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and Victor Gomez all died of multiple gunshot wounds. Shooter Jonathan Sapirman was shot eight times, none of them were self-inflicted. Greenwood’s police chief has corrected a previous statement, saying Dicken struck Sapirman 15 seconds after Sapirman began shooting. The chief mistakenly said it was 2 minutes during a Monday press conference.
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are dead and two people are injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon at Greenwood Park Mall Sunday according to the Greenwood Police Department. One man died at the mall after being shot, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. A second man and...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Gerson Cardona woke up Tuesday morning and felt a push to call on others to come together after Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “Our desire is that the lord will heal the souls, heal the people, and give us peace,” Cardona said Tuesday night.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler died Monday night following a hit-and-run outside a Castleton shopping center, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to an accident near the Clearwater Village shopping center on 82nd Street, just west of Allisonville Road. Officers arrived and...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers were gathered Monday night on the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Post Road exit for a shooting that’s left one person dead. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a person shot just after 5:15 p.m. Monday on a ramp...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old man wearing a jail’s GPS-monitoring device was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a passenger in a car on I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say. Eli Hickerson, 30, of Carthage, was a passenger in a...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Latino community in central Indiana is expressing concern about Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a motive for the shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda is devastated and asking the community for support after Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “Many say until death do them part. It didn’t separate them,” said Evelyn Pineda, daughter of Pedro Pineda....
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Brookville Town Council member faces a felony charge of battery of a police officer after a fight was reported at an apartment complex, the Franklin County prosecutor says. Charles E. Campbell, 62, and his wife, Donna K. Campbell, 56, also face misdemeanor charges of...
CHESTERFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A theft report from a Chesterfield truck stop turned into a standoff with authorities before four males were arrested Monday at a nearby Daleville home, Indiana State Police say. Chesterfield Police Department responded to a theft call about 8:50 p.m. Monday at the Pilot Travel...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jyrie Timothy Matthews, 3, was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night after his mother said she pulled over in the Clearwater Village Shopping Mall parking lot because her car was overheating. “He ended up grabbing his basketball, got out the car, and started dribbling the basketball,”...
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 57-year-old Kokomo man was arrested Monday on a murder charge in connection to the disappearance of an 18-year-old woman missing since 2016, police say. Karena S. McClerkin was last seen on Oct. 11, 2016, at a home in the 1000 block of South Washington...
MULBERRY, Ind. (WISH) — Two children were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a train hit the pickup truck they were in, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called to the crash just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks at County Road 750W south of West Gas Line Road. That’s less than a mile southeast of the western Clinton County town of Mulberry.
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a Sunday night shooting at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove. At around 9:30 p.m., police were called to the park on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found four people who...
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Delaware County men are charged for a July 13 home invasion that ended in murder. Devin Myers, 27, has been charged with five counts of murder, and one count each of armed robbery, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and obstruction of justice.
