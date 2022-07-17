ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IP9H2_0gj1fDRs00
The NYCHA building where a woman was shot on Sunday. Photo credit Google Street View

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was shot at a public housing complex in East New York on Sunday, according to police.

listen to 1010 wins

The shooting took place at the Louis H. Pink Houses building on the southwest corner of the intersection of Loring Avenue and Autumn Avenue around 6:50 p.m., officials said.

Police could not confirm the woman’s condition.

The building is one of 22 eight-story towers that comprise the NYCHA complex.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man, 31, shot dead at Brooklyn ‘Law & Order’ set, police say

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday as he guarded a “Law & Order” film set in Brooklyn, police said. He was providing security and guarding equipment trucks for the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” film crew on N. Henry St. near Norman Ave. in Greenpoint around 5:15 a.m. when the gunman approached, the sources said.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
PIX11

Prospect Park murder: Man found stabbed in Brooklyn greenspace

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was found fatally stabbed inside Prospect Park and a suspect arrested on a murder charge, according to authorities. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso and arms at the northern tip of the park near Grand Army Plaza around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officials […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nycha#Shooting#Public Housing#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Nycha
Herald Community Newspapers

Brooklyn woman arrested in North Lawrence with gun

After seeing a gray 2009 Mitsubishi with a broken taillight and a cracked windshield, a Nassau police officer stopped the motorist who was headed north on the Nassau Expressway in North Lawrence on July 18 near 8:10 p.m. During the subsequent investigation, the front passenger, Tashayla Ayres, 19, of Ralph...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Known gang member killed in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police said a 31-year-old gang member was killed just before midnight July 15. The victim, identified as Queens resident James Thrower, was near the intersection of Teller Avenue and East 162nd Street when he was approached by another man. That man proceeded to argue with Thrower, and eventually took out […]
BRONX, NY
Variety

After ‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Is Shot Dead, Friends and Neighbors Mourn, Criticize Police Action

At 5:15 am on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, Johnny Pizarro was working on the crew of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Pizarro, who was part of set security and parking enforcement, was approached by a suspect who opened his car door and fatally shot him. In the wake of Pizarro’s killing, Variety spoke to several friends and community members near the scene of the crime, many of whom were shaken by this sudden outburst of violence.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
1010WINS

VIDEO: Suspect who punched man after robbing Bronx dollar store sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of punching a man after he robbed a Bronx dollar store last month, authorities said. According to officials, at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, July 4, the suspect entered the Dollar Power store located inside of 1 East 167th St. in Concourse where he took two lighter fluid bottles and placed them under his shirt and left the location without paying.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless man stabbed to death in Grand Army Plaza

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the murder of a homeless man early Monday in Grand Army Plaza in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn. The 911 came in at about 2:30 a.m. for the incident. New York City Police Department officers found 37-year-old Miguel Andrews unconscious and unresponsive....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Queens Gunman Gets 22 Years in Prison for Shooting

NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz today announced that Otis Moore, 32, a reputed member of the Redfern Rowdy Gang and persistent felon, has been sentenced to a term of 22 years-to-life in prison. The defendant was convicted by a jury following a nine-day trial last month for a May 2020 gang-related shooting in the Dix McBride Apartments, also referred to as Pinkfern in Far Rockaway, Queens.
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

Woman beaten, robbed in Lower Manhattan, 2 suspects sought by NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating and robbing a woman last week in Lower Manhattan, authorities said. According to officials, just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a 38-year-old woman was standing in front of 509 Broadway when the two suspects approached and asked for the time.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man confesses to fatal stabbing after random hookup in Prospect Park

A Yonkers man confessed to fatally stabbing a homeless man after a random sex hookup in Prospect Park early Monday, police sources said. Anthony Dejesus, 28, called 911 at 2:30 a.m. allegedly admitting he knifed his partner in an area called the Vale of Cashmere — known as a cruising spot. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found clinging to life with stab wounds to his arms and upper body. Medics rushed ...
YONKERS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy