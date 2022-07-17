Woman shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex

The NYCHA building where a woman was shot on Sunday. Photo credit Google Street View

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was shot at a public housing complex in East New York on Sunday, according to police.

The shooting took place at the Louis H. Pink Houses building on the southwest corner of the intersection of Loring Avenue and Autumn Avenue around 6:50 p.m., officials said.

Police could not confirm the woman’s condition.

The building is one of 22 eight-story towers that comprise the NYCHA complex.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.