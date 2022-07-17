ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 2 dead in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

By Joe Schroeder
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — At least 2 people are dead and 2 more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies and witnesses on the scene confirm to FOX59 that at least 2 people were killed in the shooting inside the mall and that multiple more were injured.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of the food court.

Police said what led up to the shooting and how many shooters there were are still being determined.

Police said there is no ongoing threat or public safety concerns at the time. Multiple agencies are assisting with clearing the mall at this time, according to IMPD. Police did say there are multiple casualties as a result of the shooting.

The mall has a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers as well as Indiana State Police and other agencies outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Greenwood police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to go to the Greenwood Police Training Center at 736 Loews Blvd or call Johnson Co Dispatch at 317-346-6336.

FOX59 has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

