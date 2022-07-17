ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports predicts multiple Notre Dame stars will be contending for major awards

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Not only have the preseason All-American teams being dropped, it now time to turn to who could be bringing home the individual hardware in December. With the Irish having multiple players who are being named to said All-American teams, it makes sense to see them pop up on these type of lists as well. Find out below with Irish stars that Will Backus of 247Sports believes will either win a national award or be in contention for.

Mackey Award - tight end Michael Mayer

Although Backus doesn’t believe that Mayer will win the award given out annually to the nations top tight end, the ultra-talented Irish tight end will surely be in the mix.

Rimington Trophy - center Jarrett Patterson

Unlike the Mackey, Backus has Patterson taking home this award. It’s a mix of great pass blocking and equally great run blocking that gives Patterson a leg up on his peers. “With Patterson’s experience and ability, he is overdue for some serious postseason recognition,” noted Backus.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) plays against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Outland Trophy - Patterson again

If Backus is correct, Patterson will come up just short of winning this one, who is given to the nations best interior lineman, regardless of what side of the ball they play on. Either way, Backus thinks that the Irish center is in line for a huge season.

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Thorpe Award - safety Brandon Joseph

This one is a toss-up for Backus, as he claims it “was easily the hardest one to project on this list.” That means that his three finalists, Joseph included could bring this one back to South Bend.

